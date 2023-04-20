WATCH: Jean-Pierre cuts off reporter, gets visibly angry over question on Biden's budget responsibilities

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got into a tussle with a reporter on Thursday, appearing visibility frustrated when pressed on President Biden's responsibilities pertaining to the process of agreeing on a budget with Congress.

During the daily White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre cut off NBC News' Kristen Welker, as the latter suggested Biden was putting the nation's financial health at risk by dragging out the budget process after Republicans announced their proposals to coincide with raising the debt limit.

"It's not the president that's risking this," Jean-Pierre said, appearing angry. Welker attempted to speak but Jean-Pierre raised her voice. "No. It is Congress that is risking this," she said.

"These political stunts that you're seeing from Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy and the MAGA wing — this is dangerous. These are political stunts that will have long-lasting effects, as you just laid out," she said.

Jean-Pierre repeated her often-used line of calling on Republicans to bring legislation to the floor to raise the debt ceiling and prevent the nation from defaulting, but added it was not a negotiation and shouldn't be done with conditions.

"But doesn't everyone bear responsibility, including — and especially — the president?" Welker asked.

"The responsibility to make sure that we do not default? It sits in the hands of Congress. And right now it is Speaker McCarthy and the MAGA wing… of the Republican conference. It is up to them to get this done. They are wasting time. And I've already laid out what they did propose, how much that's going to hurt American families who are trying to make ends meet," Jean-Pierre responded.

Welker cited one of Biden's own one-liners concerning the budget, telling Jean-Pierre, "The president said, ‘Show me your budget.’ He didn't say, ‘Show me a budget that I agree with.’" She attempted to continue but was again interrupted by Jean-Pierre.

"Well, you have to finish — you have to finish the statement. He said — well, you have to finish what he said," she said as Welker continued trying to ask a question. "The statement that he made — his quote is, 'Show me your budget, and I'll show you what you value.' That's what the president said. And by looking at this blueprint, by looking at the plan, they are certainly showing us their value."

"I guess the question is, isn't the ball in the president's court?" Welker asked.

"I already answered the question, Kristen, many, many times," Jean-Pierre said. "This is a constitutional duty that Congress has, and Speaker McCarthy is playing games. He is wasting the time of the American people. This is a political stunt, and he has to act. He has to act. And what he showed us yesterday — he aligned himself with the MAGA wing of the party."

House Republicans have indicated they will have a debt limit bill ready next week, but the details are still unclear. McCarthy revealed Monday that the legislation will aim to lift the debt ceiling for a year while also capping discretionary spending at fiscal year 2022 levels.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.