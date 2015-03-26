Kansas law would make 'Toto' breed official state dog

A Kansas legislator is trying to give the dog breed that played Toto in "The Wizard of Oz" a leg up by making it a state symbol.

Rep. Ed Trimmer's bill would designate the Cairn Terrier the official dog of the state -- which also has an official tree and grass.

Brenda Moore of Augusta, who works with the South Central Kansas Kennel Club, says the breed was chosen because of its role in the movie, and to avoid conflicts with dog breed owners.

Trimmer tells The Wichita Eagle he knows Kansas faces serious issues and expects to "get barked at" by colleagues. He hopes the Legislature doesn't spend much time on the proposal.

Trimmer says the issue was important to constituents and the terrier is an "appropriate choice."