Kamala Harris is Biden's 'shrewd insurance policy' against impeachment, Boebert says

FIRST ON FOX: President Biden has a "shrewd insurance policy" against impeachment and her name is Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Boebert told Fox News Digital she believes that Republicans' intensely negative view of Harris is making them more hesitant to push for Biden's impeachment than they otherwise would be.

"Kamala Harris is Biden’s shrewd insurance policy," Boebert told Fox News Digital.

"Joe Biden has failed the American people and he’s keeping some members from calling for impeachment by having a historically unpopular Vice President," the congresswoman continued.

"Both have failed to faithfully uphold and execute the law, and both should be held fully accountable," she added.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Boebert's remarks.

Boebert’s comments come as Biden weathers the growing scandal surrounding his retention of three batches of classified documents from when he served as vice president in the Obama administration.

So far, classified documents have been found at the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington, D.C., as well as the president’s personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Several of the documents found at Biden’s Delaware home were located in his working garage next to his Corvette.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say Tuesday whether Biden's lawyers are continuing to search for more classified documents the president may have misplaced.

The trove of mishandled documents led Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate the matter last week, tapping former U.S. attorney Robert Hur.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed reporting.