Kamala Harris expected to be lone Democratic presidential candidate ahead of party's official vote

Vice President Kamala Harris is the only presidential candidate who has qualified to run for the Democratic presidential nomination, the Democratic National Committee said Tuesday.

No other major Democrat had made any indication they planned to seek the party's nomination, but the DNC's announcement officially clears the path for the vice president to run unopposed for the nomination, according to The Associated Press.

This comes after President Biden announced he was suspending his re-election campaign.

The party's national convention delegates will vote to officially ratify the nominee in a new online voting procedure adopted by the party last week. Voting will begin Thursday and finish on Monday, the statement said, adding that votes for anyone other than Harris will be tallied as "present."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.