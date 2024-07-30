Biden top adviser Anita Dunn leaves White House for super PAC supporting Harris

President Biden’s senior adviser Anita Dunn, who has longtime ties to former President Barack Obama, is leaving the White House to join a top Democratic super PAC to support its efforts to elect Vice President Harris in November, Fox News has learned.

Dunn served as a political strategist and adviser to Biden on his 2020 campaign and served in the White House during his first term. Sources told Fox News that Dunn was effectively exiled from Biden’s inner circle in the days and weeks following his disastrous debate performance against former President Trump in June. Dunn played a heavy role in preparing Biden for that showdown.

"Four years ago, when I launched my campaign for the battle for the soul of our nation, I was grateful Anita Dunn was right there with me. I’ve known Anita throughout my career," Biden said in a statement Tuesday.

"She’s served our nation through three Administrations and countless campaigns for candidates at every level. She’s not only a key senior member of our team that helped us win a historic election in 2020 – she’s also been an invaluable part of our White House."

Biden said Dunn is "tough and tested, and her experience and intellect have helped us deliver historic results for the American people."

"I deeply value her counsel and friendship and I will continue to rely on her partnership and insights as we finish the job over the next six months," Biden said.

Dunn said it has been "an honor and privilege to serve in this White House, with this President and this team, during this transformational term."

Fox News has learned that Dunn is joining Future Forward, the super PAC, and will help with their efforts on behalf of Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

It's unclear what specific role Dunn will be assuming at Future Forward or what her duties will entail.

Before joining the White House, Dunn served as a senior adviser on Biden’s presidential campaign.

A source told Fox News that Dunn was widely credited with having steered the 2020 Biden campaign "so ably" after Iowa and New Hampshire – an interim period before then-Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon was brought on board.

Dunn also previously served as a chief strategist for Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and then served as his White House communications director until 2009.

A source told Fox News that when Biden decided to announce the suspension of his re-election campaign amid pressure from within the Democratic Party after the debate, Dunn found out about his decision just one minute before the public – on a call with the rest of Biden’s staff.

Multiple sources told Fox News there was a long-standing rift between Hunter Biden, Dunn, and Dunn’s husband, Bob Bauer. Bauer had advocated that Biden keep his son’s legal issues far away from the White House.

After the debate, sources said Hunter "got his way" and the inner circle began to exclude Dunn.

A source familiar with Dunn’s exit said she could have remained in her role should she have chosen to.