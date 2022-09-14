Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have hinted that there could be an update as soon as the end of the month on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

Kagan made an appearance Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York and said she expects justices to be updated on the investigation by the end of the month. Gorsuch also mentioned the leak inquiry last week, saying the committee overseeing the investigation has been hard at work, and he hopes to see it conclude "soon."

"I don’t know anything. I suspect my colleagues don’t know anything, except for the chief justice maybe, about what the investigation has turned up, if anything," Justice Kagan said after saying she expects an update soon.

Kagan went on to describe the leak as "shocking" and "horrible," CNN reported.

BIDEN ON SUPREME COURT LEAK: ROE SHOULD NOT BE OVERTURNED, 'A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO CHOOSE IS FUNDAMENTAL'

FBI INVESTIGATING ATTACKS ON PREGNANCY CENTERS AS POTENTIAL ACTS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENT EXTREMISM

The original leak of Justice Samuel Alito's majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization turned U.S. politics on its head in May, revealing the court planned to overturn Roe v. Wade. The leak led to mass protests outside the Supreme Court building, the homes of conservative justices, as well as domestic terror attacks against numerous pro-life businesses across the U.S.

SCOTUS would ultimately follow through with the leaked opinion, overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and turning the question of abortion regulation back to the states.

The Supreme Court's Court Marshal, Gail Curley, has been charged with leading the investigation, and she has offered no updates since it began.

Multiple sources previously told Fox News that the investigation into the approximately 70 individuals in the court who may have had access to the draft opinion has been narrowed. Sources say much of the initial focus was on the three dozen or so law clerks, who work directly with the justices on their caseload.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear whether the final report on the leak investigation will be released to the public.

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.