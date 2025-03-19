Trump DOJ hammers judge's 'digressive micromanagement,' seeks more time to answer 5 questions

Former Deputy Assistant DHS Secretary Jonathan Fahey discusses his prediction for the Trump administration's legal fight surrounding the El Salvador deportation flight and his take on the deportation of a Brown University doctor.
The Justice Department accused a federal judge of "digressive micromanagement" Wednesday in relation to a case involving deportation flights that sent Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador over the weekend.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the Justice Department to submit answers to five questions after it insisted Tuesday that the flights did not violate a court order.
A prison guard transfers deportees from the U.S. to the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on Sunday. (El Salvador presidential press office via AP)
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.