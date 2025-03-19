Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Justice Department

Trump DOJ hammers judge's 'digressive micromanagement,' seeks more time to answer 5 questions

'Defendants are currently evaluating whether to invoke the state secrets privilege as to portions of the information sought by this Court’s order,' DOJ says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Trump admin will prevail in legal fight over El Salvador deportation flight, former DHS official says Video

Trump admin will prevail in legal fight over El Salvador deportation flight, former DHS official says

Former Deputy Assistant DHS Secretary Jonathan Fahey discusses his prediction for the Trump administration's legal fight surrounding the El Salvador deportation flight and his take on the deportation of a Brown University doctor.

The Justice Department accused a federal judge of "digressive micromanagement" Wednesday in relation to a case involving deportation flights that sent Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador over the weekend.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the Justice Department to submit answers to five questions after it insisted Tuesday that the flights did not violate a court order. 

El Salvador deportation flights

A prison guard transfers deportees from the U.S. to the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on Sunday. (El Salvador presidential press office via AP)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics