Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Judge favors anti-gay marriage fruit farmer who sued MI city after being barred from local market

Steve Tennes opposed same-sex weddings at his Eaton County orchard

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The rights of a Michigan fruit grower were violated when a city barred him from a seasonal market because of his opposition to same-sex weddings at his orchard, a judge said.

East Lansing's decision to exclude Steve Tennes and Country Mill Farms in 2017 "constituted a burden on plaintiffs’ religious beliefs," U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said Monday, applying a U.S. Supreme Court precedent to the case.

"Plaintiffs were forced to choose between following their religious beliefs and a government benefit for which they were otherwise qualified," Maloney said.

MICHIGAN HAIR SALON OWNER SPARKS LGBTQ+ OUTRAGE BY BANNING ‘ANYTHING OTHER THAN A MAN/WOMAN’

Tennes grows apples and other fruit in Eaton County, 22 miles away from East Lansing. He also had made his farm available for weddings.

But Tennes wasn't allowing same-sex weddings, citing his religious beliefs. When he expressed his views on Facebook, he said he wasn’t invited back to the East Lansing market for the 2017 season.

Michigan Fox News graphic

A judge has ruled in favor of a Michigan fruit grower whose public opposition to same-sex weddings at his orchard reportedly led to his banishment from a seasonal market in East Lansing.

Maloney issued an injunction that year, ordering the city to reinstate him while Tennes' lawsuit moved forward.

MICHIGAN SENATE VOTES TO ENSHRINE LGBTQ PROTECTIONS INTO STATE'S CIVIL RIGHTS LAW

"He serves and welcomes everyone to his stand. No one is ever turned away," attorney John Bursch said Tuesday.

East Lansing cited its non-discrimination ordinance and vendor rules in barring Tennes from the market. But the judge found problems.

"The city has not demonstrated a compelling interest in excluding plaintiffs" from the market," Maloney said. "The city’s non-discrimination ordinance tolerates the same discrimination in other situations."

An email seeking comment on the judge's decision was sent to East Lansing officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bursch said he now hopes to reach an agreement with the city and close the litigation.

More from Politics