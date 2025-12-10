Nutrition program’s lawsuit triggers MN Education Dept to ease oversight, opening door to more fraud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Trump administration steps up enforcement actions against Somali nationals in Minnesota, the state is facing renewed scrutiny for its oversight of a shuttered nonprofit accused of stealing hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. Many of those charged in the alleged scheme are of Somali descent.

The defunct nonprofit, called Feeding our Future, was run largely by Somalians, and it sued the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) in 2020, alleging discrimination. Critics have suggested that litigation could have made the MDE nervous and caused state officials to let up on its supervision of Feeding our Future, potentially letting more fraud occur.

"Minnesota officials were accused of racism if they questioned the obviously fake claims," conservative commentator Jason Rantz wrote in an op-ed. "Feeding Our Future advocates figured that out early and used it as a shield, accusing officials of discrimination the moment anyone asked why the numbers didn’t add up."

While state officials began questioning Feeding our Future prior to 2020, the nonprofit went on offense that year and sued the MDE in state court, claiming that the department’s lack of action on applications for new food distribution sites during the COVID-19 pandemic amounted to discrimination against Somalians.

The lawsuit was settled after about one month and involved the MDE agreeing to respond to the applications.

But the litigation did not stop there. Months later, the MDE stopped administering payments to Feeding our Future because of what it said were "serious deficiencies," leading Feeding our Future to bring another court challenge, and the MDE resumed the payments.

Feeding our Future became the subject of a massive FBI investigation that uncovered allegedly more than $250 million in fraud and led to dozens of indictments. At the time of the initial wave of indictments, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland accused the nonprofit of committing the "largest pandemic relief fraud scheme charged to date."

When the case broke open, the Minnesota court system put out a rare, lengthy statement countering media claims that a judge ordered the MDE to resume the payments. The court system instead said the department acted voluntarily to resume payments to the nonprofit.

In a trial, an MDE official responsible for overseeing the nutrition programs, which distributed meals to needy children, was asked if any of her superiors told her to stop looking into Feeding Our Future because of the racism claims.

The official, Emily Honer, said no, according to the Minnesota Reformer.

Honer said the discrimination lawsuit did not stop her from reporting abnormalities she noticed about Feeding our Future, such as an "incredibly high" number of reimbursement requests and an unusually high number of purported children to be feeding.

"I was frustrated, but I was also confident that I was not [racist]," Honer said, though she described the Feeding our Future lawsuit allegations as "very nasty."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat who represented the MDE, was asked recently on CNN if Ellison would have done anything differently in terms of expressing more skepticism of Feeding our Future. Ellison said he handled the lawsuit appropriately and that the MDE did nothing wrong.

"The Department of Education denied claims when questionable claims were made about these meals. My office went to court, explained that to the court … We are very able to go after fraud, and we do all the time," Ellison said.

A legislative auditor, however, found last year the MDE failed to responsibly oversee the nonprofit and enabled fraud, and cited the discrimination lawsuits as a factor.

State officials were concerned with legal risks once Feeding our Future began threatening to sue, and "the threat of legal consequences and negative media attention affected MDE’s decisions about the regulatory actions it did and did not take against Feeding Our Future," the audit report said.

"We believe MDE’s actions and inactions created opportunities for fraud," the report said.