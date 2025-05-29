Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US Education

Judge to block Trump admin's Harvard foreign students ban

Judge to block Trump admin from revoking Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published
close
Trump moves to cancel all Harvard federal contracts Video

Trump moves to cancel all Harvard federal contracts

Fox News correspondent Molly Line breaks down Harvard University's court battle with the Trump administration to enroll international students on 'Special Report.'

A federal judge in Boston said Thursday that she plans to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's certification to host foreign students. 

Judge Allison D. Burroughs – who was appointed by former President Barack Obama – already granted Harvard University a temporary restraining order last week, preventing the government from revoking the Ivy League school's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program. The program permits the university to host international students with F-1 or J-1 visas to study in the U.S.

At Thursday's hearing, Burroughs said the block on the Trump administration would stand for now.

In its lawsuit, Harvard said the revocation would impact more than 7,000 visa holders – more than a quarter of its student body.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

More from Politics