Jordan holdouts get death threats over gavel fight, GOP speaker nominee condemns

Several House Republicans who are not voting in favor of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan's speaker bid said they have received death threats over their votes.

GOP Reps. Marianette Miller-Meeks of Iowa and Nick LaLota of New York said they have received death threats after not voting for Jordan's speakership bid.

Jordan's office has denounced the death threats, with spokesperson Russell Dye calling the actions "abhorrent" and having "no place in a civil discourse."

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES STAYS IN LIMBO AFTER JORDAN FAILS ON SECOND VOTE FOR SPEAKER

"No one should receive threats and it needs to stop," Dye said. "We have condemned these actions repeatedly."

"It is important that Republicans stop attacking each other and come together," he added.

Miller-Meeks released a statement on Wednesday night about the "credible death threats" she has received after voting for House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, for speaker over Jordan in the second round of voting.

The Iowa Republican said Jordan "was not able to secure enough votes" to take the gavel after supporting him in the first round and her "initial concerns about threatening tactics of Jim Jordan's supporters, including from members of Congress, increased despite assurances."

She also said she voted for Granger "because she has demonstrated great leadership this year by bringing forth, and passing, fiscally responsible, single-subject appropriations bills and is a staunch conservative."

"However, since my vote in support of Chairwoman Granger, I have received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls," Miller-Meeks said. "The proper authorities have been notified and my office is cooperating fully."

"One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully," she continued. "Someone who threatens another with bodily harm or tries to suppress differing opinions undermines opportunity for unity and regard for freedom of speech."

"That's why I spoke out forcefully against censorship and suppression during the COVID-19 pandemic," Miller-Meeks said. "I did not stand for bullies before I voted for Chairwoman Granger and when I voted for Speaker designee Jordan, and I will not bend to bullies now."

Meanwhile, LaLota tweeted a picture of an email he said he received, telling him to go "f--- yourself and die."

"If I see your face, I will whip all the hair out of your f---ing head you f---ing scumbag," the person wrote.

LaLota wrote that his "vote card belongs to me and the people of [New York's] First Congressional District."

"I will not succumb to threats," LaLota tweeted. "Rather, I’ll support a Speaker candidate who will fund the WTC Health Fund, Nat’l Flood Insurance and SALT, while keeping the [government] open [and] secure border [and] cut spending."

Additionally, Florida Republican Rep. John Rutherford, who voted against Jordan on Wednesday, pinned the blame for threats against his staff on the GOP speaker nominee.

"He is absolutely responsible for it," Rutherford said, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "And look, it doesn’t work — especially against people like [Scalise] and others."

"Nobody likes to have their arm twisted. Talking about individuals’ wives and those sorts of things?" Rutherford was quoted as saying. "That’s just not acceptable."

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, also spoke out against the threats on X, formerly Twitter, writing that House Majority Leader Steve Scalise earned his "vote for Speaker in the last two rounds."

"He has repeatedly proven his leadership as our conference's Majority Leader, and I am honored to support him," Simpson said.

"Intimidation and threatening tactics do not — and will not — work," he added.

Additionally, some people have reportedly sent Nebraska GOP Rep. Don Bacon's wife anonymous messages threatening to remove him from his job unless he votes for Jordan.

Some House Republicans have spoken out about the threats against members, with New York Rep. George Santos, who is voting for Jordan, saying he will join his colleagues against the House Judiciary Committee chairman's speakership bid "in protest" if the threats continue.

"I’m for Jim Jordan for speaker but, if the nasty hatred and attacks against some of my colleagues continue I will be joining them in protest," Santos tweeted on Thursday. "America first always!"

"However attacking good patriots is not the way to get them on your side," he wrote. "We need to have dialogue to bring them onboard team Jordan!"

Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida, who has consistently voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to return to the gavel, condemned the threats.

"It is despicable that my dear friend and colleague [Miller-Meeks], a doctor [and] Army Lt. Colonel, has received credible death threats for voting for her candidate of preference," Gimenez wrote.

"This has never been seen before in a Speaker’s Race," Gimenez continued. "It must be universally condemned."

The threats come as a third vote for Jordan's speaker bid remain uncertain.

The House is heading into yet another day without a speaker, and potentially another day of votes amid Republican infighting and a failure to rally enough support — twice over — for Jordan.

Wednesday's vote saw Jordan lose some supporters in his failed second bid for the speaker's gavel, culminating in the House dispersing that night.

Scalise said the next votes in the House would take place no earlier than 12:00 p.m. ET Thursday.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed reporting.