Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Jon Tester casts doubt on unfavorable poll in Montana Senate race: 'Give me a break'

Republican Tim Sheehy led Sen Tester in the poll, 49% to 41%

By Julia Johnson , Paul Steinhauser , Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Senate GOP campaign committee chair optimistic the GOP will flip the Democrat-held seat in Montana Video

Senate GOP campaign committee chair optimistic the GOP will flip the Democrat-held seat in Montana

National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Steve Daines tells Fox News Digital the GOP is in a 'strong position' to flip the Democrat-held Senate seat in Montana.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., expressed skepticism about a recent poll that showed him losing his Senate seat in Montana, which prompted two prominent political handicappers to shift their race ratings to give Republicans an advantage. 

"If you look at the AARP poll, there's absolute inconsistency with reality," he told reporters on Thursday. 

In particular, Tester took issue with how similar his polling stature was to Vice President Kamala Harris.

TOP SENATORS BRIEFED ON 'MAJOR ERRORS' LEADING UP TO TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Sen. Jon Tester arrives for a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing at the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Jon Tester arrives for a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing at the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum)

Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, led Tester in the poll, 49% to 41%. Former President Donald Trump similarly led Harris 56% to 41%. 

"Give me a break," the Montana Democrat said of him garnering the same percentage as Harris. 

"We're not saying it isn't a good poll," he added. 

DEMS RUN ON BORDER BILL REPUBLICANS SAY 'WAS NEVER DESIGNED TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM'

Tim Sheehy, Jon Tester

Sen. Tester suggested he was defeating his Republican opponent by a significant amount in internal polls.  (Getty Images)

According to Tester, "It's a margin-of-error race right now." 

The AARP poll was conducted by the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward (R) & David Binder Research (D). Between August 25-29, 1,064 likely voters were interviewed, with an overall sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Tester also told reporters that he didn't have any thoughts on the Cook Political Report moving his race to "leans Republican."

Asked whether he was concerned about being down in the polls, he responded, "I'm not."

TOP HANDICAPPER GIVES GOP'S TIM SHEEHY EDGE AGAINST DEMOCRAT JON TESTER IN MONTANA RACE SHIFT

Tim Sheehy speaks on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention

Senate Candidate for Montana Tim Sheehy speaks on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines, R-Mont., for the first time claimed the Republicans would take back the Senate majority in the upcoming election.

"We will win the Senate majority," he said. 

"Fifty-one is the number that we want to get to. Clearly, there’s an opportunity to get beyond that, but 51 is the number we’ve got to get to," he explained.

On Thursday, Tester also answered why he has yet to endorse Harris, explaining, "Because I want to be about Montana."

TEXAS DEM'S SENATE AD FEATURES BORDER WALL HE ONCE BLASTED AS 'RACIST'

Jon Tester, Kamala Harris

Tester took issue with how similar his polling stature was to Vice President Kamala Harris. (Getty Images)

Despite his refusal to explicitly issue an endorsement of Harris, Tester was reportedly personally responsible for recruiting her to run for the Senate in 2015, when he served as Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) chairman. 

Even more recently, Tester was supportive of President Biden's choice of Harris as his running mate in 2020, writing on X, "My friend @KamalaHarris is a proven fighter and an excellent pick for Vice President. As VP, I'm confident she will continue to fight for working families across this country. Looking forward to supporting her and @JoeBiden in November." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tester has been re-elected in Republican Montana twice but has not appeared on a ballot with Trump before. Trump won the state twice, in both 2016 and 2020. 

Sheehy notably boasts the endorsement of Trump going into the competitive election. 

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics