John Fetterman takes aim at his own party in tweet about '#TheResistance': 'Hold our beer'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. — who, in the wake of President Donald Trump's address before a joint session of Congress, accused his own party of "a sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance" — issued a tweet on Friday in which he once again called out Democrats.

"#TheResistance," he wrote, going on to list, "Snub a 13 year-old cancer survivor," "Joint Address Protest Paddle Bonanza" and "Bizarre 'Pick Your Fighter' videos."

"Hold our beer: Government Shutdown!" he continued, cautioning, "Never, never, never vote for a shutdown—ever."

Trump honored 13-year-old DJ Daniel during the address this week, noting that Daniel, who wants to become a police officer, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018.

"I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service," Trump told the young man.

It was a "touching moment," Fetterman told Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital earlier this week.

During the president's speech, some lawmakers held up signs with messages including "FALSE," "SAVE MEDICAID," "PROTECT VETERANS" and "MUSK STEALS."

A viral video posted this week by social media influencer Sulhee Jessica Woo features Woo and several Democratic congresswomen posing in fighting stances, like video game characters — text on screen at the beginning of the video reads, "CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER."

The video has been widely mocked, including by the White House. "Democrats Not Be Cringe Challenge. Level: Impossible," the White House's "Rapid Response 47" X account quipped.

Fetterman's post featured a screenshot of a Politico headline that read, "Senate Democrats' impending choice: Shutdown or surrender."

President Donald Trump has been advocating for using a continuing resolution to avert an approaching government shutdown. "I am working with the GREAT House Republicans on a Continuing Resolution to fund the Government until September to give us some needed time to work on our Agenda," he noted in a Truth Social post.

Getting enough votes to move a continuing resolution through the Senate will require some Democratic support.

"I'm never going to be a part of any vote that shuts the government down," Fetterman said, according to Politico. "The fact that anyone on our side would even rattle those sabers, that’s bulls---," he reportedly declared. "To think I’m going to burn the village down to save it, that’s bonkers."