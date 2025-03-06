Fetterman dismayed by Dems dissing 'touching moment' at Trump speech

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., bucked his party this week, criticizing fellow Democrats for not standing for 13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

"I don't know why we can't fully celebrate," Fetterman told Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital. "I mean, I have a 13-year-old myself, and thank God she's never had cancer, but I think that's something we can all celebrate there. And I think it was a touching moment. And, like I said, that's part of the best of the American experience."

Fox News Digital reached out to 30 Democratic lawmakers about why they did not stand for DJ Tuesday night but only received six responses.

Fetterman also said in an X post that Democrats' inaction "only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained." Some Democratic lawmakers said their feelings against Trump were the reason they did not stand for DJ.

"You know, that is a very individual thing. And aren't there a lot of other things we can be focusing on, as I would think?" Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said when asked why Democratic members did not stand for DJ. "The word betrayal comes to mind with regard to the president."

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said, "We all stood when the president entered, which I think is appropriate. And I think, frankly, by and large showed him respect to the office."

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said it "was a moving story," but that "what Trump left out, of course, is he's cutting research for cancer, which is pretty, pretty bad."

"Our hearts are with the Riley family on the loss of their daughter and inspired at Devarjaye 'DJ's' story. It shouldn't be confused with the disdain we have for President Trump's divisive and strident voice," Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, told Fox News Digital.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said she "clapped and was touched – not rolling my eyes," while Trump introduced the boy.

"After the Secret Service gave him his [badge] and he sat back down, but then he reached back up and hugged the Secret Service chief, it made me cry. I had tears. I was wiping a freaking tear," Dingell said.

Republican lawmakers criticized their Democratic colleagues for remaining seated during DJ's big moment, calling it "childish" that they refused to stand for the boy.

"The Democrats really embarrassed themselves. I mean, they wouldn't even stand up for DJ, who survived cancer," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Fox.

"I was so disappointed that my Democratic colleagues couldn't stand and show love for some of the Americans that were recognized tonight. That was really heartbreaking to me," said Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

Despite the tepid response from Democrats, chants of "DJ!" erupted in the House chamber Tuesday night as Trump directed Secret Service Director Sean Curran to designate the 13-year-old an honorary Secret Service agent. DJ's father, Theodis, held DJ over his shoulders as the boy showed off his new badge to the chamber.

"Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police. His name is DJ Daniel. He is 13 years old. He has always dreamed of becoming a police officer himself. But in 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago. Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true, and DJ has been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer," Trump said.

"Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service."