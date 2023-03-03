Expand / Collapse search
Biden has 'cancerous tissue' removed, White House says: 'No further treatment is required'

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
President Biden had a "cancerous" skin lesion removed from his chest as part of his comprehensive health assessment in February, according to the White House. 

Biden's doctor revealed in a late Friday afternoon memo that skin tissue was removed during his health assessment on Feb. 16 and was sent for a biopsy, which revealed it was cancerous. 

President Biden delivers remarks at the Homeland Security Department's 20th Anniversary ceremony at the Homeland Security Department in Washington, U.S., on Wednesday.

President Biden delivers remarks at the Homeland Security Department's 20th Anniversary ceremony at the Homeland Security Department in Washington, U.S., on Wednesday. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

"All cancerous tissue was successfully removed," Biden's doctor said, adding "no further treatment is required."

