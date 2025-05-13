Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

'Small nodule' found in Biden's prostate during routine exam, spokesperson says

Discovery was made during former president’s routine exam, spokesperson said

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Biden aides reportedly discussed using a wheelchair if he won 2024 election Video

Biden aides reportedly discussed using a wheelchair if he won 2024 election

Former NRCC communications chair Matt Gorman and former DNC chair candidate Faiz Shakir join 'America's Newsroom' to discuss a new book shedding light on an alleged cover-up of Biden's decline. 

A small nodule was found in the prostate of former President Joe Biden during a recent physical exam, according to media reports. 

The discovery "necessitated further evaluation," the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing a spokesperson. 

A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond Tuesday to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

During his presidency, Biden had a "cancerous" skin lesion removed from his chest, according to the White House.  

BIDEN AIDES ALLEGEDLY FRETTED THEN-PRESIDENT WOULD NEED WHEELCHAIR IF RE-ELECTED, NEW BOOK REVEALS 

Joe Biden at Pope Francis' funeral

Former President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are seen at the funeral mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican on April 26. (Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Former White House physician Kevin O'Connor said in February 2023 that skin tissue was removed during a health assessment Biden received and was sent for a biopsy, which revealed it was cancerous.   

JOE AND JILL BIDEN FIRE BACK ON ‘THE VIEW’ AGAINST ACCUSATIONS OF HEALTH COVER-UP, CALL STORIES ‘WRONG’ 

Joe Biden speech

Former President Joe Biden speaks at the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. on April 15.   (Reuters/Kamil Krzaczynski)

"As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. The area around the biopsy site was treated presumptively with electrodessication and curettage at the time of biopsy. No further treatment is required," Biden's doctor wrote in a memo. 

Joe Biden and Joy Behar on The View

Former President Joe Biden appeared on ABC's "The View" last week. (Screenshot/ABC)

"The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare," O'Connor also wrote. 

Fox News Digital’s Adam Sabes and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

