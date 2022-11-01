Where's Joe? Americans weigh in on Biden's light midterm campaign presence

Some Americans from across the country told Fox News they believed President Biden's low popularity, gaffes and busy schedule have prevented him from having a larger presence on the campaign trail for Democrats facing tight midterm races.

"His popularity is not real high," Ellen, from Georgia, told Fox News. "And maybe people feel like associating themselves with him is risky."

Sandy, of Yuma, Arizona, said Biden might not be campaigning more because "he's a busy man right now."

Biden attended 13 fundraising events in October, with nearly half of them occurring virtually or in Washington, D.C. The president started November by campaigning in Florida for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and has plans to join Pennsylvania Democrats this weekend.

"I think that it probably hinges on, you know, his popularity at the moment, whether candidates are willing to associate themselves with him or not," Ellen said.

The New York Times recently blamed Biden's minimal campaign presence on his low approval rating. An October New York Times/Sienna College poll showed his approval rating below 40%.

"He's made so many mistakes and bad decisions," Phil, of Atlanta, told Fox News. "I think most Democrats would prefer he just stay at the White House."

Barb, of Scottsdale, Arizona, said: "He's nowhere. And nobody's going to listen to him."

Hannah Ray Lambert reported from Georgia; Megan Myers from Arizona; and Jon Michael Raasch from Nevada.