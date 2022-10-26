President Biden hits the virtual campaign trail, making appearances with vulnerable House Democrats

President Joe Biden will make three virtual appearances at campaign events Wednesday, in an effort to campaign for some of the House's most vulnerable Democratic candidates less than two weeks before the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden's first appearance is set to take place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., where he will participate in a virtual event for Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Penn.

Cartwright is facing a tough rematch against Republican opponent Jim Bognet to represent Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District, the GOP candidate he defeated in the 2020 election.

Thirty minutes after Biden's appearance with the Pennsylvania Democrat, Biden will join a virtual reception for Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa. Axne, who is running in a toss-up race against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, recently received backlash from the public after claiming COVID-19 as the reason she was absent from an important House vote on the Inflation Reduction Act in August, when she was actually on a planned vacation in France.

To conclude Biden's busy evening, at 8:30 p.m. the president will join Nevada Democrats for a virtual political reception.

"Joe Biden is helping Matt Cartwright and Cindy Axne raise money because they vote for whatever he wants," Mike Berg, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), told Fox News Digital in response to Biden's campaign agenda.

The new additions to Biden's campaign schedule came after a reporter recently pressed the president on his seemingly bare itinerary, with rumors swirling that Democratic candidates do not want Biden joining them on the campaign trail due to his low approval rating and fears that it could negatively effect their races this fall.

"John Fetterman is going to appear with you today in Pennsylvania, but there haven't been that many candidates campaigning with you. Why?" a reporter asked Biden while he was walking to Marine One on Thursday.

Although all 435 House seats and 34 Senate seats are up for grabs this fall, Biden confidently assured the reporter that 15 Democratic candidates have asked to campaign with him this cycle.

"That's not true. There have been 15! Count, kid, count! Alright?," the president responded.

In a recent article, The New York Times questioned Biden's absence on the campaign trial, given the high stakes for the Democratic Party in this year's midterms.

"Mr. Biden has not held a campaign rally since before Labor Day, even as the future of his agenda and his own political career are at stake in the midterm elections," the outlet reported. "His low profile on the campaign trail reflects his low approval rating."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.