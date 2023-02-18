Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Carter, a 'model of kindness': Reaction pours in for 39th US president as he enters hospice

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th U.S. President

Adam Sabes
Jimmy Carter in recovery after brain surgery due to recent falls

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering in Atlanta after a procedure to relieve pressure on the brain due to bleeding from recent falls; Jonathan Serrie reports.

Politicians are reacting to former President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care, saying that he's a "model of kindness, generosity."

Carter will spend his "remaining time" in his Georgia home receiving hospice care, according to a statement from the Carter Center on Saturday.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," a statement from the organization reads. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Carter turned 98 in October. He served as the 39th President of the United States. 

FORMER PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER TO SPEND 'REMAINING TIME' AT HOME RECEIVING HOSPICE CARE

Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., D-N.J., said that Carter is a "model of kindness."

"Please have a prayer and a warm thought for Pres Carter. Jimmy Carter is the model of kindness, generosity, and decency that is the finest part of America. He is a great man and in our family’s thoughts now," he said.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said on Twitter that he is "Sending my best to the Carter family and to Jimmy Carter, a kind, decent, generous-hearted man."

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON TEASES 'IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT,' EXPLORES WHITE HOUSE RUN TO DEFEND 'TENETS OF LIBERTY'

President Jimmy Carter speaking at Merced College.

President Jimmy Carter speaking at Merced College. (Diana Walker/Getty Images)

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said on Twitter that he's "Wishing the Carter Family peace and gratitude for the family’s decades of service."

Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The House Speaker said he's blocking Democrats Schiff and Swalwell from serving on the Intelligence Committee, making good on a long-standing promise and opening a new front in the chamber's partisan battles. 

Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The House Speaker said he's blocking Democrats Schiff and Swalwell from serving on the Intelligence Committee, making good on a long-standing promise and opening a new front in the chamber's partisan battles.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

