POLITICS
Former President Jimmy Carter to spend 'remaining time' at home receiving hospice care

The Carter Center made the statement on Saturday

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Jimmy Carter in recovery after brain surgery due to recent falls Video

Jimmy Carter in recovery after brain surgery due to recent falls

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering in Atlanta after a procedure to relieve pressure on the brain due to bleeding from recent falls; Jonathan Serrie reports.

Former President Jimmy Carter will spend his "remaining time" at home receiving hospice care instead of receiving additional "medical intervention," a statement from the Carter Center reads.

Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the statement reads.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

