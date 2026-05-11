Jeffries calls out Trump-era gas prices after telling Republicans not to politicize pump pain under Biden

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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is hammering President Donald Trump over surging gas prices tied to the war with Iran, arguing voter frustration could help Democrats win back the House in November.

But four years ago, he urged Republicans not to "play politics" with record prices at the pump under former President Joe Biden.

"The average gas price is now $4.55 per gallon," Jeffries wrote on social media Friday. "Is this what the golden age in America looks like?"

As the conflict drags on, disruptions to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have pushed fuel prices higher. The Trump administration’s effort to end the war appears to be stalling, even as a month-old ceasefire with Iran has largely held.

GAS SURGE TIED TO IRAN CONFLICT HITS SWING STATES, TESTING TRUMP’S LOW-PRICE PITCH

Jeffries’ attack on gas prices is part of Democrats’ strategy to focus on affordability, as the party looks to unseat a swath of vulnerable Republicans in battleground House districts this year.

Gas prices have risen on average by more than $1.50 — a roughly 50% increase — since Operation Epic Fury began on Feb. 28, according to AAA.

A recent Fox News Poll found that nearly 60% of voters said gas prices were a "major problem" for their household. Another 29% of respondents said price increases at the pump were a "minor problem."

Voter concern about persistent inflation has contributed to Democrats holding an eight-point lead over Republicans on the issue, according to the April Fox News survey. Nearly three-quarters of voters believe the U.S. economy is getting worse, matching a record high that Fox News also observed under Biden in April 2023.

"The problem with this reckless war of choice is life has gotten more expensive," Jeffries told CNBC’s "Squawk Box" in April.

But Jeffries struck a markedly different tone in March 2022, when gas prices surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Average gas prices ultimately rose to more than $5 per gallon in June of that year.

FROM BIDEN'S 'WAR' ON GAS PRICES TO 'SMALL PRICE TO PAY': GOP SHIFTS TONE AS IRAN CONFLICT HITS PUMPS

"It's certainly my hope that my Republican colleagues won't continue to play politics with an existential crisis for Ukraine, for Europe, for the West and for democracy because that is what is at stake right now," Jeffries said during a March 2022 news conference, referring to a spike in gas prices. "It may be some sacrifice that is required across the world."

"Certainly, we are seeing incredible sacrifice by the Ukrainian people," he went on.

Asked by a reporter whether the Biden administration should ask Americans to temporarily work from home to ease the gas crisis, Jeffries replied, "Everything should be on the table" and suggested the private sector consider the idea.

"To the extent that corporate America, American businesses, as was the case during World War II, see themselves as part of the effort to ease the sacrifices that may be required here, I think that would be a positive development for the country," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to a Jeffries spokesperson before publication.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright has voiced optimism that gas prices will fall following the end of hostilities with Iran while conceding that Americans are experiencing "discomfort" in the short term.

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"I’m avoiding price predictions," Wright told NBC’s "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "Gasoline and diesel prices are up, and they’ll remain up while this conflict is in place, and then they will come back down. And ultimately they’ll come back down lower than they were before."