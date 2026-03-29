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War With Iran

MAPPED: Where gas prices are rising the fastest from the Iran conflict

The national average now stands at $3.98 per gallon, up $1.00 from a month ago, according to AAA

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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Few crossings through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East tensions drive oil, gas prices higher Video

Few crossings through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East tensions drive oil, gas prices higher

FOX Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino discusses minimal shipping crossings through the Strait of Hormuz amid conflict in the Middle East on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

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Gas prices are surging as the ongoing conflict with Iran drives up crude oil costs, fueling higher prices at the pump nationwide.

The national average now stands at $3.98 per gallon, up $1 from a month ago, according to AAA.

Prices are climbing across nearly every region, with some states already well above the national average. 

BEFORE-AND-AFTER SATELLITE IMAGERY OFFERS A RARE LOOK AT DAMAGE INSIDE IRAN

A driver refuels a vehicle with gas at a Shell station in Seattle, Washington on March 9, 2026.

Gas prices are climbing across nearly every region. (M. Scott Brauer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On the West Coast, drivers are seeing the highest costs, with prices reaching $5.87 per gallon in California and $5.32 in Washington.

Along the East Coast, gas prices are approaching or exceeding $4.00 in several areas, including $4.16 in Washington, D.C., and $3.93 in New York.

In the Midwest, Illinois stands out at $4.21 per gallon, while much of the region remains closer to the mid-$3 range. 

Southern states are generally lower, though still rising, with Texas at $3.60 and South Carolina at $3.64, while Florida is higher at $3.96.

THE UNLIKELY TOOL TRUMP IS EYEING TO TACKLE RISING OIL PRICES AMID THE IRAN CONFLICT

A person is seen grabbing the handle of a diesel pump at a gas station.

More closely tied to freight and industry, diesel is rising faster than gasoline, amplifying the risk of higher costs across supply chains and the broader economy. (Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Diesel prices are climbing faster than gasoline, reflecting their close ties to freight and industry—meaning increases can ripple through supply chains and raise costs across the economy. 

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Diesel averaged $5.41 a gallon, up $1.65 over the same period, according to AAA, surpassing $5 for the first time since December 2022 as the war in Iran continues to disrupt global energy supplies.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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