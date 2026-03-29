MAPPED: Where gas prices are rising the fastest from the Iran conflict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gas prices are surging as the ongoing conflict with Iran drives up crude oil costs, fueling higher prices at the pump nationwide.

The national average now stands at $3.98 per gallon, up $1 from a month ago, according to AAA.

Prices are climbing across nearly every region, with some states already well above the national average.

BEFORE-AND-AFTER SATELLITE IMAGERY OFFERS A RARE LOOK AT DAMAGE INSIDE IRAN

On the West Coast, drivers are seeing the highest costs, with prices reaching $5.87 per gallon in California and $5.32 in Washington.

Along the East Coast, gas prices are approaching or exceeding $4.00 in several areas, including $4.16 in Washington, D.C., and $3.93 in New York.

In the Midwest, Illinois stands out at $4.21 per gallon, while much of the region remains closer to the mid-$3 range.

Southern states are generally lower, though still rising, with Texas at $3.60 and South Carolina at $3.64, while Florida is higher at $3.96.

THE UNLIKELY TOOL TRUMP IS EYEING TO TACKLE RISING OIL PRICES AMID THE IRAN CONFLICT

Diesel prices are climbing faster than gasoline, reflecting their close ties to freight and industry—meaning increases can ripple through supply chains and raise costs across the economy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP