Jason Rantz slams 'soulless' anti-police rhetoric from Rep. Tlaib, others on left

Radio talk show host Jason Rantz slammed Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and other Democratic "partisan ghouls" for their "soulless" anti-police rhetoric. Tlaib called for "no more policing" after the shooting of Daunte Wright outside Minneapolis, calling officers' tactics "inherently [and] intentionally racist."

RASHIDA TLAIB TAKES HEAT FOR 'NO MORE POLICING' COMMENT AFTER DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING

JASON RANTZ: My first thoughts were anger and disgust that we’re seeing yet again the so-called summer of love, but happening earlier. It’s going to result in more deaths and it’s going to result in more anger and angst and Congresswoman Tlaib is making it worse. And I can’t help but compare the images we’re now seeing to what we saw just moments ago with Officer Billy Evans.

You have on the one hand, Democrats today coming together and I’m so grateful that they are, to praise police. And yet you also have people like Tlaib and other 'defund' politicians that are partisan ghouls who define their outrage by the dead Black bodies that they use as props to forward a radical agenda to defund the police...

She doesn’t care about these victims, she’s using them for a very specific political agenda that she makes no bones about. She’s not hiding it. They say that every institution in this country has been built upon White supremacy and it needs to be torn down. That’s what they’re trying to do and okay if a few communities get destroyed in the process and lives get destroyed in the process. It’s for their greater good they believe. It is soulless. It is disgusting.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO