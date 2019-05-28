James Comey has 'no one to blame but himself' if he's concerned about new Barr probe, Trey Gowdy says

If James Comey is concerned about the findings of a review of the Russia investgation's origins, he can only blame himself, Trey Gowdy claimed.

Gowdy, a former South Carolina Republican congressman, said during a Tuesday appearance on "The Story" that the former FBI director has "no one to blame but himself" if he has an issue with Attorney General William Barr appointing a prosecutor to look into the origins of the Russia investigation.

He referenced a Washington Post op-ed written by Comey, before going on to claim some at the FBI during Comey's tenure did things the average bureau official would not.

"Comey goes on in that op-ed to talk about the good men and women of the FBI. And there are lots of good women and men at the FBI. Most of them would never target a political campaign and hope that it lost 100 million to nothing," Gowdy, a Fox News contributor, said.

"Most FBI agents would never belittle political supporters of someone else and say they could smell them at a Walmart. They would never promise to stop a political candidate. They would never say they were destabilizing for the country," he continued, referencing contents of text messages between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and bureau ex-lawyer Lisa Page.

"Comey has no one to blame but himself," Gowdy added.

"Most FBI agents wouldn't do any of what I describe. Unfortunately, the ones he picked did all of that."

Earlier this month, Attorney General William Barr assigned Connecticut federal prosecutor John Durham to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, and determine whether intelligence collection efforts targeting the Trump campaign were "lawful and appropriate."