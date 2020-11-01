Jack Brewer says Black Americans will turn out for Trump like no Republican before

The Platinum Plan was a great move by President Trump, Black Voices for Trump co-chair Jack Brewer said on Sunday.

“We talk about African Americans and we all know post-slavery, we’ve had declines in our educational capacity, had declines in our various business opportunities, but, now that’s all changing under this president. The Platinum Plan will bring a half-trillion dollars to Black America,” the former NFL player told "Fox & Friends."

Brewer said there has never been “in the history of the world such an inclusive” plan for “Black America.”

“And we need that right now,” Brewer said.

Meanwhile, rapper Lil Wayne made a big splash on Twitter after he revealed that he met with Trump, sharing a friendly photo the two of them took together.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," Lil Wayne said.

The Platnum Plan is an economic plan rolled out by the Trump campaign aiming to help Black Americans.

Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also posted a photo of himself with the president from the meeting that took place Thursday in Miami, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

It is unclear if Lil Wayne is offering an official endorsement of Trump with the tweet.

Lil Wayne is the latest high-profile rapper to either express support for the president or extend an olive branch in recent weeks. Ice Cube similarly met with the Trump campaign to discuss the Platinum Plan and drew a similar response.

Brewer expects unprecedented support from African Americans for Trump.

“I think it is going to be able to be felt and heard on Nov. 3 when African Americans come out for this president more than they have for any Republican in our generation,” Brewer said.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.