IRS scandal merely tip of iceberg of agency's problems

The Internal Revenue Service has been in some hot water lately for allegedly targeting political enemies.

In 2013, it was revealed that the federal tax agency systematically hassled and unfairly scrutinized nonprofit organizations applying for tax-exempt status, simply on the basis of their names or assumed political leanings.

The fact that most victims were organizations that had Tea Party- or conservative-sounding names was a big red flag of government-backed political harassment.

So far, the issue is unresolved. The House Oversight and Government Reform and Ways and Means committees have been holding hearings to determine wrongdoing and responsibility.



Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com



