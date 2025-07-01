Trump taunts Newsom to visit 'Alligator Alcatraz' and 'learn something' about immigration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump during his visit to "Alligator Alcatraz," located in the swamps of the Florida Everglades, said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom should take a visit to the Sunshine State and "learn something" about curbing illegal immigration.

"Mr. President. Mr. Governor, what's your message to Governor Gavin Newsom inside of this facility?" a reporter asked Trump as he toured the detention facility for illegal aliens while accompanied by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

"Well, the first thing he should do is come here and learn something because they don't do this," he said. "They wouldn't know where to begin. And if they did, it would cost them a 100 times more. So I would say he should call the governor, Kristi … his state is a disaster."

DeSantis added that California is home to the original Alcatraz that could be outfitted as a migrant detention center.

TRUMP TO VISIT 'ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ' FOR GRAND OPENING OF SWAMPY EVERGLADES DETENTION CENTER FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS

"They have the original Alcatraz, so you guys could approve him being able to set one of these up over there. I'm sure the secretary would be happy to do that," DeSantis said, adding he doubts Newsom would "bite on that."

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office for a response to Trump's remarks, but did not immediately receive a reply.

Trump visited "Alligator Alcatraz" Tuesday ahead of its official Wednesday grand opening, when it is expected to begin receiving violent illegal immigrants for deportation. The detention center earned its name due to its location in the heart of the Everglades, which is home to massive reptiles such as alligators and pythons.

DeSantis authorized the construction of an illegal immigrant detention center on a 30-square-mile property in the Everglades' swamplands of Miami–Dade County under an emergency order. The property is a former airport that has been outfitted with sturdy tent structures to house 5,000 illegal immigrants amid the Trump administration's deportation blitz to remove the millions of illegal migrants who flooded the nation during the Biden administration.

Trump, as well as DeSantis, has long traded barbs with the California governor over his leaders of the liberal West Coast state, including in June when anti-ICE riots spiraled in Los Angeles.

FLORIDA BUILDING 'ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ' WHERE ICE DETAINEES FACE NATURE'S OWN SECURITY SYSTEM

Los Angeles descended into violent riots June 6, when federal immigration officials converged on the city to carry out raids targeting illegal immigrants. Local leaders such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Newsom, however, quickly denounced the raids in public statements while offering words of support for illegal immigrants in the state.

Protests over the raids soon devolved into violence as rioters targeted and launched attacks on federal law enforcement officials, while Newsom and other Democrats attempted to pin blame on Trump's immigration policies for the violence.

TRUMP PUSHES TO REOPEN ALCATRAZ, BUT PELOSI AND NEWSOM DISMISS IT AS A 'DISTRACTION'

Trump also was asked during his tour to describe his relationship with DeSantis after the pair traded campaign barbs during the 2024 presidential election cycle. DeSantis ran as a Republican candidate in the race, bowing out in January 2024.

"I would say its a 10," Trump said, assessing his relationship status with DeSantis. "I think it's a 10, maybe 9.9, because there might be a couple of little wounds. … I think we have a 10."

"We get along great," Trump added.

DeSantis also added that he immediately endorsed Trump in the 2024 race after bowing out.

"I endorsed him immediately in January 2024. I raised, his — one of his PACs — millions and millions of dollars. And obviously, we saved him a lot of money in Florida because Florida was a deep red state. He didn't even have to do a rally in Florida," DeSantis said, remarking how Florida has shifted to the right.