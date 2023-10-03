Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Initial vote on whether to remove McCarthy as speaker set for Tuesday

Gaetz introduced motion to vacate McCarthy's speakership Monday

By Elizabeth Elkind , Jamie Joseph , Jessica Chasmar Fox News
Published
The House GOP's narrow majority collapses if McCarthy is taken out: Hugh Hewitt Video

'Special Report' panelists Guy Benson, Meridith McGraw and Guy Benson discuss Rep. Matt Gaetz's threats to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case in New York. 

The initial vote to vacate Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House speaker will come Tuesday after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., first introduced the motion Monday night, Fox News Digital has learned.

Gaetz, a frequent McCarthy critic, introduced a motion to vacate on Monday. Tuesday's vote will determine whether it advances to a committee vote.

The last time the House faced such a vote was in 1910 with Speaker Joe Cannon, R-Ill.

Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy

Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP, Al Drago/Bloomberg)

McCarthy can only stand to lose a handful of votes, prompting speculation that he could seek help from across the aisle. He told CNBC on Tuesday, however, that he won’t offer Democrats any deals in exchange for their votes on a motion to vacate his speakership.

"They haven't asked for anything, and I'm not going to provide anything," he said.

VOTE TO OUST MCCARTHY AS SPEAKER COULD HAPPEN AS EARLY AS TUESDAY

"Are we now in a situation in our government that we just provided keeping government open, that we're going to play politics with how you become speaker? If that's the case, then I think we've got real problems," he said.

McCarthy said he refuses to put House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries "in any position at all, and I respect whatever decision anybody makes."

McCarthy on Capitol Hill

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid efforts to strip him of his office as soon as this week, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

McCarthy said Gaetz has had it out for him "from the very beginning."

"He’s been blaming me for an ethics complaint against him that happened in the last Congress I have nothing to do with," McCarthy said. "He wants me to try to wipe that away. I'm not going to do that. That's illegal. And you know what? If some way I lose my job because I uphold the law because I uphold the continuity of government, so be it."

Gaetz on the Hill

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's harshest critics, speaks to reporters on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The House Ethics Committee has been investigating Gaetz since 2021 on allegations, including campaign finance violations as well as claims of taking bribes and using drugs — accusations the congressman has vehemently denied. Gaetz also denies allegations leaked from a Justice Department sex trafficking probe said to have involved an underage girl.

Fox News' Daniel Wallace contributed to this report. 

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

