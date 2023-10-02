Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Matt Gaetz introduces motion to vacate against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

The motion does not immediately trigger a vote, which will likely come later this week

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie , Tyler Olson , Chad Pergram , Kelly Phares
Published
The House GOP's narrow majority collapses if McCarthy is taken out: Hugh Hewitt Video

'Special Report' panelists Guy Benson, Meridith McGraw and Guy Benson discuss Rep. Matt Gaetz's threats to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case in New York. 

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has followed through on his renewed threat to introduce a motion to vacate against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz, a frequent McCarthy critic, introduced the motion Monday evening on the House floor.

"Mr. Speaker, pursuant to clause two A1 of Rule nine, I rise to give notice of my intent to raise a question of the privileges of House," Gaetz said. "Declaring the office Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant. Resolved that the office of Speaker of the House Representatives is hereby declared to be vacant."

Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP, Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Gaetz's move will force the House to take a vote on whether to keep McCarthy as speaker within two legislative days. 

There are a number of members undecided on how they would vote on such a measure, but it's likely McCarthy will need at least some Democrat votes to keep his job. Democrats could be in a position to try and extract concessions from McCarthy for their votes. 

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Fox News following Gaetz's move that he believes a motion to vacate at this time is "a bad idea." Additionally, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Fox he was undecided.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Fox News' Brianna O'Neil contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

