Matt Gaetz introduces motion to vacate against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has followed through on his renewed threat to introduce a motion to vacate against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz, a frequent McCarthy critic, introduced the motion Monday evening on the House floor.

"Mr. Speaker, pursuant to clause two A1 of Rule nine, I rise to give notice of my intent to raise a question of the privileges of House," Gaetz said. "Declaring the office Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant. Resolved that the office of Speaker of the House Representatives is hereby declared to be vacant."

Gaetz's move will force the House to take a vote on whether to keep McCarthy as speaker within two legislative days.

There are a number of members undecided on how they would vote on such a measure, but it's likely McCarthy will need at least some Democrat votes to keep his job. Democrats could be in a position to try and extract concessions from McCarthy for their votes.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Fox News following Gaetz's move that he believes a motion to vacate at this time is "a bad idea." Additionally, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Fox he was undecided.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Fox News' Brianna O'Neil contributed to this report.