Indians burn images of Kamala Harris' niece after she backs farm protests

Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece defended her support for Indian farmers locked in a standoff with the government after pro-Parliament supporters burned photos of her on the streets of New Delhi Thursday.

"I spoke out in support of human rights for Indian farmers, and look at the response," Meena Harris wrote on Twitter after members of the pro-government United Hindu Front set fire to hers and other celebrities’ photos.

Renowned figures like Rhianna and environmental rights activist Greta Thunberg were joined on Twitter by the vice president’s niece, a lawyer and activist, to condemn recent actions by the Indian government earlier this week.

Internet shutdowns were imposed in 14 of the 22 districts in Haryana state near New Delhi after months-long protests by farmers frustrated over controversial agricultural policies turned violent last week, CNN first reported.

Most of the farmers involved in the protests are from the country’s largest agricultural production states of Punjab and Haryana and are demanding Parliament repeal laws passed in September that benefit corporations over smaller farms.

Meena Harris first became embroiled in the protest when she took to Twitter Monday and said, "the most populous democracy is under assault."

"We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," she added, drawing a parallel to the recent U.S. Capitol riot.

But India’s foreign ministry objected to the international attention and said, "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," reported Reuters Wednesday.

Thousands of protesters have clashed with Indian police forces, who have used batons and tear gas to try and break up the clashes.

Fox News could not reach the White House for comment on the aggressive action taken towards the Vice President’s niece.

But Meena Harris reiterated her stance, adding on Twitter Thursday: "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.