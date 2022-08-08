Indiana lawmaker tries to ban erectile dysfunction drugs during abortion debate: 'It’s unfair'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before Indiana became the first state to pass an abortion ban after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one state representative proposed an amendment to ban the sale of drugs for erectile dysfunction and sexual impotence.

Democratic state Representative John Bartlett from Indiana's House District 95 proposed an amendment during a debate over a new abortion that would outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs because "we're forcing young girls to be mothers but not forcing the men to be fathers."

"Some may think this is a joke, but it takes two for a pregnancy to come about, and to put all the onus onto a woman, I just think it's unfair," Bartlett told fellow lawmakers in the Indiana House of Representatives last week. "We're forcing young girls to be mothers but not forcing the men to be fathers. If in fact pregnancy is an act of god, then impotency must be an act of god. I think the onus should be put on men for these pregnancies."

The amendment failed to pass a simple voice vote and was one of more than 80 proposed during the debate between lawmakers.

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the new abortion ban into law last week after lawmakers in the state House passed the bill with 62 in favor and 38 dissenting. The new law strips abortion clinics of their licenses because abortions can only be performed in hospitals or other medical centers overseen by hospitals.

Abortions are banned in Indiana with only a few exceptions, including rape or incest before ten weeks or in cases where the mother's life is in danger. The bill is set to take effect next month on September 15th.

Indiana is the first state legislature to pass a law banning abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Although other states, including Texas, banned abortion before Indiana, they did so via trigger laws that were established before Court's decision.