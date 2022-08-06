Biden spokeswoman slams Indiana abortion law as 'radical' Republican move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A spokeswoman for President Biden took a swipe at pro-life lawmakers with a message torching the recent abortion ban in Indiana.

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions.

The White House released a statement Saturday calling the Indiana abortion law "a radical step" to subvert women's reproductive rights.

"The Indiana legislature took a devastating step as a result of the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate women’s constitutionally-protected right to abortion," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"And it’s another radical step by Republican legislators to take away women’s reproductive rights and freedom and put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors."

The Indiana law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.

Abortions will also be allowed if a fetus is diagnosed with a potentially deadly condition.

"Yesterday’s vote, which institutes a near-total abortion ban in Indiana, should be a signal to Americans across the country to make their voices heard," Jean-Pierre said, reiterating the long-shot strategy of codifying abortion rights through federal legislation. "Congress should also act immediately to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe – the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose nationally.

"Until then, President Biden is committed to taking action to protect women’s reproductive rights and freedom and access to care they are afforded under federal law."

According to the Indiana legislation, abortions can only be performed in hospitals or outpatient centers owned by hospitals. This means all abortion clinics would lose their licenses. Doctors who perform an illegal abortion or fail to file required reports will also lose their medical licenses.

"Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life," Holcomb said in a statement. "In my view, [the abortion law] accomplishes this goal."

The Indiana Senate approved the legislation 28 to 19 Friday, just hours after the House passed it by a 62 to 38 vote.