Independent watchdog calls for investigation into Energy Secretary Granholm's stock transactions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A nonpartisan ethics watchdog is calling for an investigation into Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for improperly reporting stock transactions.

In a Tuesday complaint , The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) called for the inspector general to immediately investigate Granholm for potentially violating federal conflict of interest and transparency laws by improperly reporting up to $250,000 in stock transactions.

HANNITY BLASTS ENERGY SEC. GRANHOLM FOR LAUGHING AT FUEL PRICE CONCERNS: 'MAKES YOUR BLOOD BOIL'

"Secretary Granholm made nine stock transactions between April 30 and October 26, 2021, but she did not publicly disclose these transactions until December 15 and 16, 2021 — weeks or months past the 30-day deadline required by federal law," the complaint states.

"Secretary Granholm’s investment transactions included shares of the biopharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences Inc. (a large government contractor and maker of COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir), Uber, and the real estate company Redfin. Secretary Granholm claims that she was unaware of her trades; however, this is irrelevant, and her duty is to comply with the law."

Federal law requires government officials to disclose their financial information and also states that executive branch secretaries must file annual financial disclosure reports that provide a "full and complete" statement of assets, debts, and income.

BIDEN ENERGY SEC GRANHOLM SAYS COST OF HEATING HOMES THIS WINTER WILL 'BE MORE EXPENSIVE' THAN LAST YEAR

Additionally, executive branch secretaries are required to file periodic reports disclosing financial transactions that exceed $1,000 within 30 to 45 days.

"As exemplified here, a government official's failure to comply with the most basic ethics rules leads to public distrust in our government. Secretary Granholm should not be exempt from the consequences of violating federal law and she owes the public an explanation for failing to comply with the law. We request the Inspector General immediately investigate and implement the proper penalties and consequences for these violations," said Kendra Arnold, Executive Director of FACT.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Granholm drew scrutiny last year for failing to divest millions from an electric car company after saying she would do so if she became energy secretary. Additionally, Granholm dodged questions as to whether or not it was proper for President Biden to virtually visit the company, Proterra, that she had a major stake in.