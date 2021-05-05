Expand / Collapse search
Far-left media 'watchdog' shields Jennifer Granholm from conflict of interest reportage, but paid her retainer

Former Michigan governor previously advised Media Matters, according to a federal financial disclosure.

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
A left-wing 501(c)3 organization that bills itself as a media watchdog group defended Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm from criticism of her recent holdings in the green energy sector after President Biden virtually-toured and touted an electric omnibus manufacturer she had seven-figure investments in until taking her current post.

Media Matters for America, a Washington group founded by 1990s conservative-turned-contemporary liberal political consultant David Brock, criticized what they called "right wing media" for reporting on Granholm's investments in Proterra.

President Biden took a virtual tour of Proterra's Greenville, S.C., plant earlier this week and has touted the company as part of his multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package.

However, as the Washington Free Beacon reported, Granholm – a former Michigan Democratic governor – had between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 invested in the Burlingame, Calif.-based vehicle manufacturer: a figure gleaned from her recent federal financial disclosure report.

'The Five' react to VP Harris blaming border crisis on climate changeVideo

Granholm pledged to relinquish her board position with Proterra if confirmed to the Biden cabinet, and also divest from a handful of other companies including a solar panel company and North Carolina electric utility Duke Energy.

Media Matters accused the Washington Free Beacon and Fox News of creating a "fake scandal" about the former Michigan governor -- while simultaneously reporting that she had not yet divested her stock options. Granholm is however within the 180-day window to legally do so.

According to the same financial disclosure, however, Granholm was previously a "senior advisor" to Media Matters between 2017 and 2020, and was paid as much as $200,624 net in monthly retainer fees. She was also most recently a CNN political commentator.

Media Matters criticized Fox News after EWTN news director Raymond Arroyo, a Fox News contributor, noted that Biden and Granholm's infrastructure bill would allocate $174 million to green vehicles and $45 billion to zero-emission buses.

"The fix is in. This is a bad look," Arroyo told "The Ingraham Angle" earlier this week after airing a clip of Biden's video Q&A with a Proterra employee.

A 2018 bio for Granholm on the University of California-Berkeley – where she both graduated and was an educator – made note of her advisorship at Media Matters, as well as American Bridge, a Brock-founded SuperPAC.
 