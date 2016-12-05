In Republican undercard, Santorum says immigrants to blame for slow wage growth

Rick Santorum says immigrants are partially to blame for sluggish wage growth.

The former Pennsylvania senator was asked about jobs and wages at the Republican undercard debate Wednesday night.

He argues that the immigration policy backed by his rival, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, would allow more immigrants in the country and depress wages.

He says "we have to make sure that we're not flooding this country" with low-wage workers.

Graham says it's not realistic to deport 11 million immigrants.

Santorum says workers need to be trained in the skills that are needed, adding "we don't have the right match." He advocates for more job training and better education.

Based on reporting by The Associated Press.

