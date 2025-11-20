As ICE readies ‘Swamp Sweep,’ Mississippi pledges to aid — not block — federal crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Mississippi’s top law enforcement officer said the Magnolia State will welcome ICE agents with open arms compared to their clashes with public officials in California, Illinois and North Carolina – as reports surfaced of an upcoming "Swamp Sweep."

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to send 250 border agents to areas in Mississippi and Louisiana for a two-month crackdown, according to documents obtained by the Associated Press.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch told Fox News Digital on Thursday that her office is proud to have been the first in the state to sign on as a formal ICE law enforcement partner.

"We look forward to working with Secretary Noem and the president to protect our communities and strengthen our efforts to combat human trafficking, drug cartels, and violent crime," Fitch said.

"Together, we will make Mississippi – and our entire nation – safer than ever before."

Another top Mississippi official, U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee for Border Security and Enforcement.

Guest’s district runs close to New Orleans, spanning diagonally from Starkville – home of Mississippi State University – down to McComb, just north of the New Orleans metro, where the operation will reportedly have a key focus.

"The men and women of ICE and CBP have been tasked with enforcing the law and working to remove the 15 million illegal immigrants currently residing in the United States," Guest told Fox News Digital.

Guest praised ICE for successfully removing unlawfully present people charged and convicted of serious crimes, including offenses against children and suspects who pose a danger to local communities.

"I am confident that Operation ‘Swamp Sweep’ will have the same success as other operations across our nation," Guest said.

"This will result in locating, arresting, and deporting criminal illegal aliens who are residing in Mississippi."

Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss. – who represents Memphis’ southern suburbs as well as Elvis Presley’s hometown of Tupelo – told Fox News Digital he also supports ICE’s mission.

"I am in favor of getting any criminal illegal immigrant off the streets," Kelly said.

"And I support law enforcement in their efforts to keep our communities safe."

When asked about the "Swamp Sweep" mission, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said her agency does not discuss future or potential operations.

"Every day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country," she said.

In prior ICE operations, DHS was buffeted by official and legal roadblocks tossed in their way by local leaders.

California officials condemned President Donald Trump's use of the National Guard, while Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reportedly conceived "No ICE" zones and compared Trump's government to the Confederacy.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves did not respond to requests for comment on "Swamp Sweep."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Mississippi's most prominent Democrat and Trump critic, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Hinds County, but he did not respond to a request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Rachel Wolf and The Associated Press contributed to this report.