250 border agents to deploy to Louisiana for 'Swamp Sweep,' report says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing to send 250 border agents to New Orleans for a two-month immigration crackdown operation called "Swamp Sweep," according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and three people familiar with the matter.

"Swamp Sweep," which is expected to begin on Dec. 1, is reportedly aimed at arresting approximately 5,000 people across southeast Louisiana and into Mississippi. The reported operation marks the latest in a series of DHS illegal immigration crackdowns in cities across the country, including Chicago and Los Angeles.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican who is closely aligned with President Donald Trump, recently discussed the possibility of federal agents working in his state during an appearance on "America Reports." He noted that his state was "working closely with our federal partners" on immigration and crime crackdowns.

DHS ‘BLITZES’ CHICAGOLAND, NETTING ‘MANY ARRESTS’ AS NOEM ONSITE FOR IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

"We do know that New Orleans is a place under which we've had illegal criminal activity, alien activity, in and around that city. Chief Conley, who is the chief of police from Kenner, has consistently had problems with illegal aliens conducting very violent crime in and around the city, in his city, and has been consistently working with the feds to try to crack that down," Landry told Fox News' Sandra Smith on Monday.

"Look, people around Louisiana want their communities to be safe, irrespective of whether it's criminal or illegal. Aliens conducting violence or American citizens or Louisiana citizens. If you go out there and break the law, we're gonna put you in jail," Landry later added.

NEW ICE DETENTION FACILITY 'LOUISIANA LOCKUP' OPENS AT NOTORIOUS PRISON

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley, who Landry said is working closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Louisiana State Police, recently spoke about a community safety operation that federal agents were also involved in. According to Conley, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and ICE took "13 to 15 people into their custody."

"You know, we've gotten complaints for the last three years on the lawlessness and the nuisance crimes that have been occurring at the lakefront. We've had a strong presence, we patrolled it, we've sighted people, but it just wasn't enough. The conduct was escalating, citizens were getting harassed and bullied, strong armed, and enough is enough," Conley said in a video posted to the Kenner Police Department's X page.

U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, who has overseen other immigration enforcement operations under Trump, has reportedly been tapped to lead operation Swamp Sweep.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Documents reviewed by the AP show that Border Patrol teams are set to go across neighborhoods in southeast Louisiana, stretching from New Orleans through Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes and as far north as Baton Rouge. There are also plans for federal agents to go into southeastern Mississippi.

In preparation for the operation, federal agents have been securing several staging sites. The AP, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that part of the FBI's New Orleans field office has been designated as a command post. Additionally, a naval base will reportedly be used to store vehicles, equipment and "less lethal" munitions, such as tear gas and pepper balls. The outlet said that documents it reviewed showed that DHS asked to use the naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans for up to 90 days beginning this weekend.

Fox News Digital reached out to DHS for comment on the report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.