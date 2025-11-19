Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

250 border agents to deploy to Louisiana for 'Swamp Sweep,' report says

The New Orleans operation is expected to start on Dec 1, but federal agents could arrive as soon as this weekend

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
ICE to surge operations in New Orleans after 'Operation Charlotte's Web' Video

ICE to surge operations in New Orleans after 'Operation Charlotte's Web'

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry joins 'America Reports' to discuss the increased efforts to curb illegal immigration in New Orleans and his pitch to New Yorkers looking to flee Mamdani's socialist policies.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing to send 250 border agents to New Orleans for a two-month immigration crackdown operation called "Swamp Sweep," according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and three people familiar with the matter.

"Swamp Sweep," which is expected to begin on Dec. 1, is reportedly aimed at arresting approximately 5,000 people across southeast Louisiana and into Mississippi. The reported operation marks the latest in a series of DHS illegal immigration crackdowns in cities across the country, including Chicago and Los Angeles.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican who is closely aligned with President Donald Trump, recently discussed the possibility of federal agents working in his state during an appearance on "America Reports." He noted that his state was "working closely with our federal partners" on immigration and crime crackdowns.

DHS ‘BLITZES’ CHICAGOLAND, NETTING ‘MANY ARRESTS’ AS NOEM ONSITE FOR IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

Border Patrol agent shown next to a shot of New Orleans

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly planning to deploy 250 Border Patrol agents to Louisiana in an operation dubbed "Swamp Sweep." (John Moore/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"We do know that New Orleans is a place under which we've had illegal criminal activity, alien activity, in and around that city. Chief Conley, who is the chief of police from Kenner, has consistently had problems with illegal aliens conducting very violent crime in and around the city, in his city, and has been consistently working with the feds to try to crack that down," Landry told Fox News' Sandra Smith on Monday.

"Look, people around Louisiana want their communities to be safe, irrespective of whether it's criminal or illegal. Aliens conducting violence or American citizens or Louisiana citizens. If you go out there and break the law, we're gonna put you in jail," Landry later added.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry speaks at a press conference with Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, center, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, left, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, right, attend a press conference near Camp 57 at Angola Prison in West Feliciana Parish, La., on Sept. 3, 2025. (Matthew Hinton/Getty Images)

NEW ICE DETENTION FACILITY 'LOUISIANA LOCKUP' OPENS AT NOTORIOUS PRISON

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley, who Landry said is working closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Louisiana State Police, recently spoke about a community safety operation that federal agents were also involved in. According to Conley, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and ICE took "13 to 15 people into their custody."

"You know, we've gotten complaints for the last three years on the lawlessness and the nuisance crimes that have been occurring at the lakefront. We've had a strong presence, we patrolled it, we've sighted people, but it just wasn't enough. The conduct was escalating, citizens were getting harassed and bullied, strong armed, and enough is enough," Conley said in a video posted to the Kenner Police Department's X page.

U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, who has overseen other immigration enforcement operations under Trump, has reportedly been tapped to lead operation Swamp Sweep. 

Border Patrol's Greg Bovino

Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino walks through a gas station while searching for undocumented immigrants on Nov. 17, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Documents reviewed by the AP show that Border Patrol teams are set to go across neighborhoods in southeast Louisiana, stretching from New Orleans through Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes and as far north as Baton Rouge. There are also plans for federal agents to go into southeastern Mississippi.

In preparation for the operation, federal agents have been securing several staging sites. The AP, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that part of the FBI's New Orleans field office has been designated as a command post. Additionally, a naval base will reportedly be used to store vehicles, equipment and "less lethal" munitions, such as tear gas and pepper balls. The outlet said that documents it reviewed showed that DHS asked to use the naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans for up to 90 days beginning this weekend.

Fox News Digital reached out to DHS for comment on the report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue