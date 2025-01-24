Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

Mississippi DA bill would pay bounty hunters a reward to help facilitate deportation of illegal immigrants

If passed, the legislation would create the Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Trump announces latest executive order that forbids migrants crossing the US border illegally from staying Video

Trump announces latest executive order that forbids migrants crossing the US border illegally from staying

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on President Donald Trump’s border security initiatives and other executive actions on ‘Special Report.'

Matthew Barton, a Mississippi district attorney, is proposing a bill that would pay bounty hunters for assistance in deporting illegal immigrants. 

Under the terms of House Bill 1484, the state would create the Mississippi Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program, which would pay a $1,000 reward to registered bounty hunters for each successful deportation they facilitate. 

"This legislation is about keeping Mississippi communities safe," said Republican state Rep. Justin Keen, who authored the bill. 

ACTIVE-DUTY TROOPS BEGIN ARRIVING AT US-MEXICO BORDER IN TEXAS AND CALIFORNIA TO COMBAT MIGRANT CRISIS

Deportation flight out of U.S.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt released this image Friday, writing on X that "deportation flights have begun." A Mississippi lawmaker is proposing paying bounty hunters to help deport illegal immigrants.  (White House)

"We’ve seen firsthand the danger posed by bad actors and violent criminals who enter this country illegally, like the innocent life of Laken Riley," he added. "President Trump’s administration has made it clear that deporting illegal immigrants is a priority, and we are proud to do our part here in Mississippi to help support his agenda and protect our citizens."

Funding for the proposed program would come from the general assembly and be administered by the state treasurer.

The intention, Keen said, is to encourage collaboration between law enforcement and private citizens in identifying illegal immigrants in the state. It would also alleviate financial burdens on Mississippi taxpayers, who bear the costs of illegal immigration, a press release states.  

TRUMP'S ICE NABS CHILD SEX OFFENDERS AMONG 530+ ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CAUGHT IN SINGLE DAY

ICE agents arrest an illegal immigrant

ICE and ERO officers detaining one of 216 illegal immigrants who have been convicted of drug dealing or drug possession. Around 1.4 million illegal immigrants in the United States have deportation orders against them, a U.S. official said.  (Todd Packard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) )

The bill comes as the Trump administration continues to tout tougher policies to combat illegal migration into the United States, as well as crime. Federal immigration authorities have made hundreds of arrests this week of illegal immigrants with criminal histories. 

"When President Trump took office this week, he immediately recognized the emergency at our borders, rolling out executive orders to combat illegal immigration and cartels," DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton said in a statement. "This legislation builds upon that foundation, empowering local leaders and communities to support federal efforts in protecting our citizens." 

Liberal leaders push back on Trump migrant deportation Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Legal immigration is a cornerstone of America, and we must ensure that our borders are secure and that the safety of Mississippians comes first," Barton continued. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics