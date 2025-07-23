ICE detainers in top sanctuary city have skyrocketed under Trump compared to Biden's 4-year term: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released numbers on Wednesday showing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has already issued 400% more detainers on illegal immigrants in sanctuary city of New York than former President Joe Biden did during his entire term.

The data shows that ICE has issued 6,025 arrest requests to transfer custody or detainers since Trump took office in January. DHS says that during Biden’s entire presidency, he issued just 9,472 detainers in New York City.

Despite the surge in ICE detainers, the department says that New York City has honored only a "handful" of the requests.

"In just six months, ICE has issued over 6,000 detainers in NYC alone—that's a more than 400 percent increase in the number of detainers lodged under Biden," Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"When sanctuary politicians like Mayor Eric Adams ignore ICE detainers, they are protecting criminal illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens. These are barbaric criminals with prior convictions for rape, murder, drug trafficking, and instead of holding them for ICE, sanctuary politicians release them back into your communities," she continued." These reckless policies have deadly consequences. Just this week, two illegal aliens who entered our country and were released under President Biden shot and nearly killed a brave off-duty CBP officer. Both criminal illegal aliens had been arrested for violent crimes and released by the NYPD."

The department also pointed to the "record number of assaults" that ICE officers are facing as they continue to carry out Trump’s deportation agenda amid strong pushback from elected Democrats, some of whom have compared agents to Nazis .

Assaults on ICE agents are up 830% since Trump took office, according to DHS, and the department said in the press release Wednesday that the violence is "largely driven" by anti-ICE rhetoric and sanctuary policies.

New York City's sanctuary immigration policies catapulted to the forefront of the national conversation over the weekend when an off-duty border patrol officer was shot in the face by a man government officials say is an illegal immigrant.

The alleged assailant, Dominican national Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, was caught by Border Patrol in April 2023 during the Biden administration and released into the United States.

"I have nothing to do with the rules that are put in place. I just carry out the rules," Adams said in a Monday press conference in response to criticism from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem about the city's sanctuary policies in the wake of the shooting.

The incident comes two months after a Fox News Digital report found a high number of migrants committing thefts, assaults and drug crimes, as well as grand larceny incidents and sex crimes.

According to the data, 3,219 migrants living in 48 shelters across the city were arrested a total of 4,884 times between Jan. 1, 2023 and Oct. 31, 2024.

Fox News Digital's Bill Melugin contributed to this report.