Illegal immigrant suspect in Jocelyn Nungaray's murder now accused of prior sexual assault in Costa Rica

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of two suspects charged in Jocelyn Nungaray's murder is now accused of raping an American woman in Costa Rica, according to former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Two Venezuelan illegal immigrants who may have ties to the Tren de Aragua gang — Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, and Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21 — are charged in the 12-year-old's June 2024 murder. They allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled the pre-teen to death, leaving her body tied up in a bayou in Houston.

Ogg told FOX 26 Houston last week that she learned over the course of her investigation as DA, before her successor Sean Teare took office last year, that Pena Ramos had been involved in a prior sexual assault in Costa Rica involving an American woman who was apparently on vacation at the time.

"It happened in Costa Rica. It happened to an American citizen who came forward with that information after their pictures were shown on national television," Ogg told the outlet. "When she reported it to the authorities in Costa Rica, they did nothing. Imagine the frustration of that individual. I don't want that to be swept under the carpet."

MOM OF GIRL ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY ILLEGALS SAYS WILDLIFE REFUGE RENAMING 'MEANS THE WORLD' TO FAMILY

The victim is not from Texas but felt compelled to come forward when Nungaray's murder made national headlines and she saw the suspects' photos on the news.

"The courage of any crime victim to come forward like that is remarkable to me and that played a major role in determining whether the death penalty is appropriate," Ogg told FOX 26.

TEXAS WILDLIFE REFUGE RENAMED FOR MURDERED 12-YEAR-OLD, JOCELYN NUNGARAY, UNVEILS SIGNAGE: 'HER LIFE MATTERED'

Ogg, who was seeking the death penalty for both suspects while in office, added that "authorities had no idea of their past behavior," such as charges in other countries, which "makes it hard to determine if someone is going to be a future danger."

The former district attorney said she came forward with the information to FOX 26 now because she is "very concerned about the decisions" that Teare "has been making," referencing multiple cases that have been dismissed recently.

"I think it's important for the public to get the final say," Ogg added. "Do they deserve death for the rape and murder of Jocelyn? Or should they spend their life in the penitentiary? What I don't want is some backdoor deal done in the quiet of the night and a long time after people have forgotten the horror of this case. I just want people to remember Jocelyn, and I want them to hear and make a decision about the evidence."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ADMITTED TO KILLING WOMAN ON HER 21ST BIRTHDAY

Alexis Nungaray, Jocelyn's mother, has since become an advocate for victims of crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants. In a May interview, Alexis Nungaray described the 12-year-old as "a very creative, talented, free-spirited 12-year-old girl."

Nungaray said Jocelyn "was very quirky" and "an old soul." She liked dressing in 1990s-style cargo jeans and Converse and loved listening to music from as far back as the 1940s and 1950s.

TEXAS DA SEEKING DEATH PENALTY IN JOCELYN NUNGARAY CASE WARNS MIGRANT CRIMINALS: 'YOU CANNOT RUN AND HIDE'

"She was very different and unique. She was an amazing friend," Nungaray said.

Nungaray also said she is grateful to President Donald Trump for both his support and for "keeping his promises" regarding immigration enforcement .

DA TO SEEK DEATH PENALTY AGAINST ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ACCUSED IN NUNGARAY MURDER CASE

"I support immigration, but I say there's just a right way and a wrong way to do it," she explained. "He's protecting the people, and he's taking consideration to the people, us the citizens and making sure we're safe and our kids are safe, women are safe, that we're all safe in our communities."

"We've still got a long way to go," she went on. "But I will always advocate for her and be her voice and stand up for better border control and immigration laws. Because I know 1 million percent, Jocelyn's death should have been preventable."

WATCH: JOCELYN NUNGARAY'S MOTHER TESTIFIES BEFORE CONGRESS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pena Ramos illegally crossed into El Paso, Texas, in May 2024, sources with the Department of Homeland Security previously confirmed to Fox News. He was caught by Border Patrol agents and was released into the U.S. with a Notice to Appear in court.

Rangel Martinez also crossed illegally into El Paso in March and was caught by Border Patrol. He was released into the U.S. on an unknown basis.

Jocelyn had been at a convenience store and was talking to her 13-year-old boyfriend on the phone after sneaking out of her family's apartment. The boyfriend told investigators that he could hear Nungaray talking with two people.

Fox News' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.