State Department 'immediately' halts all Afghan passport visas following deadly National Guard attack

The Department of State has paused all visas for individuals traveling on Afghan passports after an attack in Washington, D.C., Wednesday targeting National Guard members.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national, was charged with first-degree murder among other counts related to the ambush, which has since claimed the life of West Virginia National Guard Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and critically wounded U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24.

Lakanwal was vetted by the CIA in Afghanistan and granted final asylum approval under President Donald Trump's administration earlier this year, multiple sources told Fox News Digital.

"The Department of State has IMMEDIATELY paused visa issuance for individuals traveling on Afghan passports," the agency wrote in an announcement on social media. "The Department is taking all necessary steps to protect U.S. national security and public safety."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also took to X to share the news.

"President Trump’s State Department has paused visa issuance for ALL individuals traveling on Afghan passports," Rubio wrote in a post. "The United States has no higher priority than protecting our nation and our people."

U.S.-based Afghanistan allies relocation and resettlement nonprofit AfghanEvac denounced Friday's decision, calling the administration's move a "violation of federal law."

"It appears Secretary Rubio is attempting to shut down the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program in direct violation of federal law and standing court orders. He is seemingly acting at the direction of President Trump and Stephen Miller, and there is no doubt this is the outcome they have been driving toward for months," AfghanEvac President Shawn VanDiver said in a statement.

"They are using a single violent individual as cover for a policy they have long planned, turning their own intelligence failures into an excuse to punish an entire community and the veterans who served alongside them."

The new policy comes less than a day after the media questioned Trump about how the attack could have taken place after successful vetting.

"I mean, he went nuts, and that happens. It happens too often with these people," Trump told reporters from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. "There was no vetting or anything. ... We have a lot of others in this country, and we're going to get them out, but they go cuckoo. Something happens to them."

Trump noted "when it comes to asylum, when they're flown in, it's very hard to get them out. No matter how you want to do it, it's very hard to get them out. But we're going to be getting them all out now."

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph B. Edlow also announced Thursday that, at Trump's direction, there would be a "full-scale, rigorous reexamination" of every green card issued to immigrants from "every country of concern."

The 19 countries deemed "high-risk" by the USCIS include Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.