©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

National Guard

Details emerge on CIA unit alleged National Guard shooter served with in Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Lakanwal worked with CIA's NDS-03 counterterrorism unit before entering US in 2021

By Jennifer Griffin , Stephen Sorace Fox News
Retired FBI agent calls out 'evil' DC National Guard attack amid nationwide probe Video

Retired FBI agent calls out 'evil' DC National Guard attack amid nationwide probe

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Rob Chadwick breaks down the investigation into the D.C. National Guard shooting, device analysis at Quantico, and multi-state leads in the ongoing probe.

The Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guardsmen just blocks from the White House on the day before Thanksgiving served in an elite CIA counterterrorism unit in Afghanistan, according to new details that emerged Thursday about the suspect’s background.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, served in Afghanistan with NDS-03, an elite unit operated by the CIA with direct U.S. intelligence and military support, according to Afghan Evac, a non-profit that works with Afghans on Special Immigrant Visas (SIV).

Lakanwal’s unit operated in Afghanistan’s southern region — in Kandahar, Helmand and Uruzgan — out of the former compound of the late Taliban leader Mullah Omar, commonly referred to as "Mullah Omar’s house" and by U.S. forces as "Camp Gecko."

NDS-03 was one of about five paramilitary groups working with the CIA. They were commonly called "Zero Units" due to the numbers following their National Directorate of Security (NDS) or Afghan intelligence service designation.

ALLEGED DC SHOOTER ENTERED US UNDER AFGHAN RESETTLEMENT PUSH MAYORKAS VOWED WOULD BE DONE ‘SWIFTLY AND SAFELY'

Photo of National Guard shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Undated file photo of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (Provided by Department of Justice)

The Afghan members of the units were highly vetted and trained by the CIA and carried out some of the toughest counterterrorism missions against the Taliban, Al Qaeda and others. They were very trusted and brave, according to those who worked with them.

Lakanwal entered the U.S. legally in 2021 under humanitarian parole as part of the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome that followed the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. The operation aimed to support and resettle vulnerable Afghans, including those that had helped U.S. troops in the past.

National Guard members stand by shooting scene

National Guard members stand together behind yellow tape, after two National Guard members were shot near the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. (Reuters/Nathan Howard)

He had his asylum application approved in April 2025 under the Trump administration, the non-profit group said.

OFFICIALS ID WOUNDED NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS ON JOB LESS THAN 24 HOURS BEFORE DC AMBUSH AS PROBE INTENSIFIES

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro and FBI Director Kash Patel criticized the vetting process during a press conference on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro speaks at press conference, flanked by Kash Patel, Mayor Muriel Bowser

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro speaks during a press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel and other authorities about the shooting of two National Guard members on November 26, in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2025.  (Reuters/Nathan Howard)

Pirro said the shooting is an example of what happens "in this country when people are allowed in who are not properly vetted." Patel said the Biden administration allowed "thousands of people into this country without doing a single piece of background checking or vetting."

A senior U.S. official told Fox News that the CIA would have done its own vetting of him through a variety of databases, including the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) database, to see if he had any known ties to terrorist groups before working with him.

WHO IS THE DC NATIONAL GUARDSMEN SHOOTING SUSPECT? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT AFGHAN NATIONAL RAHMANULLAH LAKANWAL

Lakanwal began working with the CIA around 2011, when he was likely 15 years old, according to the official, who added that the CIA would have kept the identities of those they worked with secret.

The official noted it was common at the time for Afghans to forge their birth certificates to appear 18 or older before applying to work with the U.S. government. Few official records of birth are kept in Afghanistan, and it was often difficult to know anyone's exact age, the official added.

NCTC would have vetted him during Operation Allies Welcome in 2021 for any ties to terrorism before he was allowed into the U.S., the senior official said.

"In terms of vetting, nothing came up," the senior U.S. official told Fox News. "He was clean on all checks."

Immigrant vetting processes in question following the shooting of National Guards Video

The senior official added that the U.S. government had been doing continuous, annual vetting since the Afghans’ arrival in the U.S., especially in the wake of the foiled terror plot in Oklahoma before last year’s election, which involved an Afghan evacuee.

Lakanwal is accused of shooting National Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, near the Farragut West Metro station around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pirro said the suspect "ambushed" the pair in a "targeted" attack. The suspect was then shot by a responding Guardsman and subdued. He was hospitalized and placed under "heavy guard," she said.

Beckstrom and Wolfe remained in critical condition after undergoing surgery, Pirro said.

Jennifer Griffin currently serves as a national security correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) and is based out of the Washington D.C. bureau. She joined the network in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent.
