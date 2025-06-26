ICE arrests 100+ Iranian nationals across US amid sleeper cell concerns

Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

ICE arrests 130 Iranian nationals in nationwide operation as officials warn of possible sleeper cell activation

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand , Bill Melugin , Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Jack Keane urges US to 'maintain vigilance' on Iranian nuclear threat: 'No more'

Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his overall take on the Pentagon's press briefing regarding Operation Midnight Hammer. 

EXCLUSIVE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 130 Iranian nationals throughout the United States in the last week, and 670 Iranian nationals are in ICE detention, as the Trump administration continues to increase arrests of Iranian nationals in the country illegally amid security concerns.

Multiple federal sources confirmed the numbers, as administration officials and national security experts have warned about the possible risk of sleeper cells being activated, as well as those who may be inspired to retaliate domestically after the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear program sites.

"The presence in this country of undocumented migrants or Iranian nationals who have links to Hezbollah, IRGC, is, in my judgment, a domestic law enforcement concern of the highest magnitude," former Obama-era Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on "Fox & Friends." 

Map of US strikes on Iran

A map of the U.S. strikes on Iran. (Fox News)

The border crisis under the Biden administration, which resulted in millions of people entering the country illegally, also underscored the concerns.

"We don't know who they are, where they came from, why they're here," border czar Tom Homan said last week. "This is the biggest national security vulnerability we’ve ever seen."

Meanwhile, former acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey said it "definitely" made things worse.

Man with vest that says "ICE." Nearby, the word "POLICE" can be seen.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I think one thing that's really concerning about that: One, they weren't doing any really meaningful vetting in the last administration," Fahey said.

"The second part of it is, you know, we have probably 2 million known gotaways come through the last administration, and the people that went through the non-ports of entry, we knew they went through but nobody caught them, so we have no idea who went through," he continued.

ICE sources confirm that some of those arrested have criminal histories, including charges related to drugs, weapons and domestic violence. 

Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth takes a question from a reporter during a news conference at the Pentagon on June 22, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Getty Images)

At least one had served as a sniper in the Iranian military within the last four years. During the Biden administration alone, roughly half of the 1,500 Iranian nationals released into the U.S. were released into the interior. 

A recent Supreme Court ruling allowing deportations to third-party countries — even where diplomatic relations are limited — could lead to detainees being sent to nations other than Iran. This ruling was triggered by a flight that headed toward South Sudan with illegal immigrants who had serious criminal convictions, but it was thwarted by a federal judge in Boston, and the legal debate is still ongoing. 

Fox News' Madison Colombo contributed to this report.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

