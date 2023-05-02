Hunter Biden’s day in court: Batesville residents weigh in on first son’s child support case

FIRST ON FOX: BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS — Residents gave their thoughts on the case storming their town after first son Hunter Biden appeared in court in Batesville, Arkansas on Monday.

Biden appeared in court after Judge Holly Meyer ordered he appear for a contempt hearing in the Diamond State regarding his ongoing paternity case with ex-stripper Lundun Roberts.

Roberts accused Biden of ignoring court orders and withholding evidence in the paternity case.

Batesville residents weighed in on the media maelstrom that descended on their Arkansas town.

"Well, it’s kind of disappointing that this is what brings people to Batesville," one resident, a Lutheran pastor, said. "It’s a beautiful town to be here."

"Parents should be mother and father, they should be husband and wife," he continued. "They shouldn’t be dealing with paternity cases and dealing with child support."

The resident said he was "not really surprised" by President Biden’s lack of acknowledgment of his granddaughter.

"It’s a case that should be a kind of an embarrassment, actually," the resident said.

Another resident told Fox News Digital the hearing has "created a lot of traffic" in the Arkansas town’s main street that has brought in "a lot of curious people."

"I think a lot of them was hoping to get a glimpse of the two parties that are involved in the court case," she said.

The resident told Fox News Digital that she also believes the paternity case "will have an effect" on the 2024 presidential election.

"I really do. How much? I couldn’t tell you. I’m sure it would vary from region to region," she said.

"But here in Batesville, you know, that hits close to home," she added.

A pair of hog-riding Batesville residents also weighed in, with one saying he thinks "it’s kind of crazy" and that the younger Biden "needs to take responsibility for his responsibility."

The resident also said he thinks it’s "messed up" that the president doesn’t acknowledge his son’s daughter.

"I don’t care if it’s legitimate or not, if it’s your grandchild, accept it," he said. "Take responsibility."

"I’m surprised it’s happening in Batesville," the other motorcycling Diamond Stater said, noting she believes "each grandchild should be treated the same."

The younger Biden ignored questions Monday concerning his father refusing to acknowledge his unclaimed 4-year-old granddaughter born out of wedlock to Roberts.

As he left a Batesville, Arkansas, courthouse for a lunch break amid a child support hearing for his daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, Fox News Digital asked Hunter whether his father was doing a disservice by not recognizing his grandchild, but Hunter did not give an answer.

Hunter was ordered to appear in person for the hearing after the child support case was reopened when he requested adjustments to the child support payments. The older Roberts had previously reached an agreement with Hunter Biden in 2020 for the child's paternity and child support payments.

In December, her lawyers filed a motion to have the girl's last name changed to Biden.

