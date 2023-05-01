Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

Hunter Biden appears in Arkansas court for hearing in child support case of 4-year-old daughter

Hunter Biden in court in Batesville, Arkansas, for Navy Jones Roberts paternity case

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Hunter Biden arrives in court for child support hearing Video

Hunter Biden arrives in court for child support hearing

Fox News' Bill Hemmer provides details on the case as Hunter Biden seeks to lower his child support payments.

Hunter Biden is appearing in person in an Arkansas courtroom Monday for a hearing in the paternity case of his unclaimed 4-year-old daughter born out of wedlock. 

Lunden Roberts, the mother of 4-year-old Navy Jones Roberts, had reached an agreement with Hunter Biden in 2020 regarding the child's paternity and child support payments. 

But the case was reopened when Biden requested adjustments to the child support payments. In December, Roberts's lawyers filed a motion to have the girl's last name changed to Biden. 

HUNTER BIDEN ORDERED TO APPEAR IN-PERSON FOR ARKANSAS PATERNITY CASE HEARING FOR UNCLAIMED 4-YEAR-OLD-DAUGHTER

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden must appear in person for an Arkansas paternity case.  (Getty images)

"The Biden name is now synonymous with being well-educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful," the motion said. 

In rebuttal, Biden’s attorney demanded "strict proof thereof that such request is in the best interest of the child."

  • Hunter Biden arrives at the Independence County Courthouse.
    Image 1 of 4

    Hunter Biden arrives at the Independence County Courthouse in Batesville, Arkansas on Monday, May 1, 2023. Biden, who is with with attorney Abbe Lowell, has been ordered to appear in court regarding the paternity case of his unacknowledged 4-year-old-daughter. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

  • Hunter Biden arrives at the Independence County Courthouse.
    Image 2 of 4

    Hunter Biden arrives at the Independence County Courthouse in Batesville, Arkansas on Monday, May 1, 2023. Biden, who is with with attorney Abbe Lowell, has been ordered to appear in court regarding the paternity case of his unacknowledged 4-year-old-daughter. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

  • Lunden Roberts arrives at the Independence County Courthouse
    Image 3 of 4

    Lunden Roberts arrives at the Independence County Courthouse in Batesville, Arkansas on Monday, May 1, 2023. Roberts and Hunter will appear in court regarding the paternity case of their 4-year-old-daughter. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

  • Image 4 of 4

      ( )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ruled that Hunter Biden and Roberts must be present for every future hearing in the case. 

Meyer scheduled a bench trial for July 24-25 in Batesville, Ark. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics