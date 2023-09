Hunter Biden is expected to be indicted on a federal gun charge by the end of September, Special Counsel David Weiss' team told U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on Wednesday.

Noreika set Wednesday as a deadline to hear from both sides about how to move forward on the diversion agreement that would have avoided jail time for Biden on a felony charge of lying on a federal form when purchasing a firearm.

