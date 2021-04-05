Hunter Biden says he has no ‘recollection’ of encounter with ex-stripper whose child he fathered

In his forthcoming memoir "Beautiful Things," Hunter Biden writes he "has no recollection" of an encounter with an ex-stripper from Arkansas who gave birth to their child in 2018.

The recovering addict and the son of President Biden in the book details his struggles with drugs, particularly in the wake of the death of his older brother Beau in 2015. Fox News obtained a copy in advance of its publication.

During what Hunter describes as "more than four years of active addiction" with intermittent failed attempts to get clean, he fathered a child with a stripper who worked at a Washington, D.C., club at the time.

The younger Biden mentioned the woman and her child as he was explaining in his book that he'd had very little in the way of meaningful romantic relationships for most of his adult life.

"It was my first actual date in 26 years," Hunter said of a blind date with a woman named Kathleen, who he would later marry. "My relationship with [Beau's widow] Hallie belonged to a whole other category, and the other women I'd been with during rampages since my divorce were hardly the dating type. We'd satisfy our immediate needs and little else."

He added: "I'm not proud of it. It's why I would later challenge in court the woman from Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the child was mine -- I had no recollection of our encounter. That's how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I've taken responsibility for."

That Biden was the father of this child was more than a claim by the mother.

Independence County, Ark., Circuit Judge Holly Meyer issued an order in January 2020 establishing that Hunter Biden had fathered the woman's child. The order said that DNA tests made that fact clear.

"[T]he results of the DNA tests indicate with near scientific certainty that the defendant is the biological father of the child in this case," the order said.

Biden remembering little has become a recurring theme as he promotes his book.

In multiple interviews with CBS that aired on Sunday and Monday, Hunter claimed that he had "no idea" whether the laptop first reported on last fall by the New York Post as containing damning information about his business affairs was his.

"Of course, certainly," the president's son said when asked whether the laptop "could" be his. But, he added, "It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me."

CBS also asked Biden whether he dropped the laptop off at a repair shop in Delaware, where it was found.

"No. Not that I remember at all. At all," he said. "So, we'll see."

