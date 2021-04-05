Hunter Biden details 2019 family drug intervention a month before father announced presidential campaign

In his forthcoming book "Beautiful Things," Hunter Biden delves into his struggles with addiction, including a dramatic intervention that his family staged for him in March 2019.

The son of President Biden first revealed some details of the episode -- which happened about one month before the elder Biden announced his presidential campaign -- during an interview clip with "CBS This Morning" released Friday. But a copy of "Beautiful Things" obtained by Fox News includes more on the incident, including the lead-up to it and what Hunter did afterward.

"One day out of the blue," Hunter wrote, "my mother called."

She said that there would be a "family dinner at the house, that I should come, even stay in Delaware for a few days," the book reads. Hunter Biden, who was at a motel at the time, left for Wilmington, according to the book.

"I walked into the house, bright and homey as always, and immediately saw my three daughters. I knew then that something was up," he said. "Naomi had come in from New York, where she was in law school at Columbia; Finnegan came in from Philadelphia, where she was at Penn; and Maisy, then a high school senior, had come over from Kathleen's house in Washington."

Hunter then spotted two rehab counselors that he recognized from previous attempts to get clean, he wrote. "'Not a chance,'" Hunter said, according to the book.

"'I don't know what else to do,'" President Biden, then on the verge of announcing his candidacy, said according to his son. "'I'm so scared. Tell me what to do."

"'Not f------ this,'" Hunter says he replied.

"It was awful... I was awful," he added.

The situation, Hunter wrote, was an "agonized debacle" for some time before he told his father to never "'ambush me like this again'" and attempted to run out of the house.

His daughters blocked him from getting into his car, Hunter wrote, and his father exited the house to hug him and "cried for the longest time."

Asked by CBS what was going through his mind at that moment, Hunter said: "I thought, ‘I need to figure out a way to tell him that I’m going to do something so that I can go take another hit.'"

"It’s the only thing I could think. Literally," he added. "That’s how powerful. I don’t know of a force more powerful than my family’s love. Except addiction."

Hunter, according to his book, agreed to be taken to a local rehab center by Hallie Biden, his brother Beau's widow with whom he'd had a romantic relationship in the past. But after she dropped him off at the rehab center, Hunter got an Uber to a hotel near BWI Airport. "I sat in my room and smoked the crack I'd tucked away in my traveling bag," wrote.

"I then boarded a plane for California and ran and ran and ran."