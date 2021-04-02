Hunter Biden claims he doesn’t know if laptop is his, reveals father once chased him during drug intervention

Hunter Biden, in a pair of interview clips released Friday, claimed that he does not know whether the laptop first reported on by the New York Post during the presidential campaign was his and revealed that his father, President Biden, once chased him down the family's driveway as he tried to escape an intervention.

The clips came from interviews the younger Biden did with Anthony Mason on "CBS This Morning" and with Tracy Smith on "CBS Sunday Morning."

"For real, I don't know," Hunter Biden said in response to a question from Smith about whether the laptop – which contained allegedly damning details about Hunter introducing foreign oil executives to his father, and on a number of other topics – was his.

"I really don't know," Hunter repeated. "I don't have any idea, I have no idea whether or not."

NPR ISSUES MAJOR CORRECTION AFTER FALSELY CLAIMING HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORU WAS 'DISCREDITED' BY INTELLIGENCE

Asked whether it "could" have been his laptop, Hunter Biden responded: "Of course certainly. It, it, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me."

Hunter Biden's answer at least partially contradicts claims President Biden made as recently as December that the laptop and the information on it were the products of a Russian smear campaign.

"Yes. Yes. Yes," Biden told Fox News' Peter Doocy on Dec. 22 when asked if the laptop was Russian disinformation. "God love ya man. You are a one horse pony."

In a separate interview with CBS, Hunter Biden delved into how his family's handled his addiction troubles, including telling the story of a time his father chased him down the family's driveway to keep him from leaving an intervention.

HUNTER BIDEN SAYS HE WOULDN'T REPEAT WORK FOR UKRAINIAN FIRM

"And your father chased you?" CBS' Mason asked Biden.

"Yeah, because I tried to get into ­— I tried to go to my car," Hunter responded. "And my girls literally blocked the door to my car. Said, ‘Dad, Dad, please. You can’t. No, no.’ This was the hardest part of the book to write."

"And he grabbed me in a hug," Hunter continued, referring to his father. 'He grabbed me, gave a bear hug, and he said — and just cried and said, ‘I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. Please —’"

At that moment, Hunter Biden told CBS, he struggled to appreciate the gesture because of the grip of his addiction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I thought, ‘I need to figure out a way to tell him that I’m going to do something so that I can go take another hit,’" Biden said.

He added: "It’s the only thing I could think. Literally. That’s how powerful. I don’t know of a force more powerful than my family’s love. Except addiction."

The full in-depth interviews, set to air on Sunday and Monday, will also include information about the Department of Justice investigation into Hunter Biden and more, according to CBS.

The interviews come ahead of the publication of Hunter's book titled "Beautiful Things" later this month. President Biden has said he supports his son's book deal.

Fox News' Peter Doocy contributed to this report.