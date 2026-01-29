Hunter Biden moves to dismiss contempt motion saying he 'ghosted' daughter, calls child's feelings irrelevant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden said it is irrelevant that he suddenly "ghosted" his 7-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex-stripper Lunden Robert, arguing in a new legal filing that he was never legally obligated to have a relationship with her.

His lawyer made the statement Tuesday in response to Roberts reopening a 2019 paternity suit in Arkansas, alleging that the 55-year-old former first son did not honor the obligations he agreed to in 2023 and should be held in contempt of court, as well as increase child support payments.

In a motion filed on Jan. 13, Roberts claimed that Biden’s indifference caused their daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, "emotional trauma," and that he failed to deliver the artwork he had promised, which reportedly lost significant value after his father left office.

Biden’s legal team moved to dismiss the motion and all of Roberts' demands, first arguing that the child’s feelings and relationship with Biden are "immaterial" since the court never required personal communication.

"Specifically, the averments regarding the Child’s emotional state, her relationship with Defendant, and their communications and bonding … are not relevant to contempt or modification of child support," his lawyer Davis Langdon said.

The son of former President Joe Biden has five children, including three from ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and one with his current wife, Melissa Cohen.

Roberts previously noted that the child and Biden had shared a brief period of bonding, speaking several times during a series of scheduled calls until "suddenly and without warning or explanation, Mr. Biden ghosted (Navy)," and caused Navy to experience "emotional trauma," according to the motion.

"This has caused issues for (Navy), who recently experienced emotional trauma at a family member’s wedding when she realized that her dad would not walk her down the aisle or dance with her at her own wedding reception," she said.

Biden, a self-taught painter whose works have been valued in the six-figure range while his father was in office, also stated that no specific legal timeline was established for delivering his artwork.

"Even if no paintings had been given to the Child to date, such would not violate the Order, because as long as thirty paintings are assigned to the Child by Defendant will have complied with the Order," Langdon wrote.

Biden’s lawyer added that Navy will be able to choose the paintings she wants by a specific, though undisclosed, deadline.

He added that he does not need to provide additional child support Robert is further seeking, despite her citing his recently improved "lavish lifestyle" and the disparity between Navy’s life and that of his other children, because she has not proven that his financial situation has in fact changed.

During the 2023 settlement, Roberts consented to reducing monthly child support payments from $20,000 to $5,000, according to the New York Post. The agreement also provided for some of the payments to be made with Biden's paintings.

Biden's legal team further added that Robert’s allegations over the years were all made "merely for the purpose of embarrassing Defendant and making a national spectacle of Defendant’s personal life."